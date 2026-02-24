Madhya Pradesh's Bhojshala Dispute: Court Seeks Responses on ASI Survey Report

The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday heard the long-pending matter concerning the disputed Bhojshala Kamal Maula complex in Dhar and directed all petitioners and respondents to submit their objections, suggestions and recommendations on the Archaeological Survey of India survey report within two weeks. The court fixed March 16 as the next date of hearing, when it will consider the responses of all parties and decide the future course of action.

The ASI report, submitted pursuant to the High Court's earlier directions, covers the entire disputed Bhojshala Temple and Kamal Maula Mosque complex along with a 50-metre peripheral ring forming the circular boundary of the site. The survey, excavation and documentation process began on March 22, 2024, and continued for nearly 100 days. The multidisciplinary team included archaeologists, epigraphists, chemists, conservators, surveyors, photographers and draftsmen.

According to the report placed before the court, the investigation revealed inscriptions dating from the 12th to the 20th centuries in multiple languages and scripts, including Sanskrit, Prakrit, local dialects in Nagari script, and Arabic and Persian. The findings suggest that the complex functioned at different times as a religious space, a centre of learning and a place of public movement.

The report records the discovery of Sanskrit and Prakrit inscriptions from the 12th to the 16th centuries. Among them are references to Parijatamanjari Natika, Avanikarmasatam and Nagabandha, texts also mentioned in established epigraphical publications such as Epigraphia Indica and Corpus Inscriptionum Indicarum. A large inscription refers to the play Parijatamanjari, composed by Madan, the guru of Parmar ruler Arjunvarman of Dhar, and states in its preface that it was first staged in a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

Another inscription refers to two Prakrit poems of 109 verses each, one identified as Avanikarmasatam and believed to have been composed by Maharajadhiraja Bhojdev. The Nagabandha inscriptions found in the western pillared hall are described as grammatically and educationally significant, pointing to the tradition of the site as a centre of learning associated with King Bhoj.

The ASI report notes that around 50 inscription fragments from the 13th century were recovered, along with a broken piece of a statue base. Several plaques appear to have had their inscriptions deliberately erased before being reused in later construction. Additionally, 34 small engraved names were documented, some from the 13th century and most from the 16th century.

The survey also identified 56 Arabic and Persian inscriptions within the complex, including 43 ink-written texts. These contain visitor records, religious sayings, prayers and verses of Persian poetry. Verses from the Quran were found inscribed on four tombs within the Kamal Maula shrine complex.

One historically significant Persian inscription mentions Sultan Mahmud Shah I of Malwa and records the construction of galleries, courtyards, chambers, a well and bath structures within the shrine complex. The construction is dated to 861 Hijri, corresponding to 1456-57 AD, and the inscription itself was engraved in 866 Hijri, or 1461-62 AD. Another inscription refers to the reconstruction of old mosques in Dhar during the Tughlaq period.

The 43 ink inscriptions dated between the 16th and 20th centuries record names of visitors and literary or religious references. Among those mentioned are Qazi Jalaluddin, Azizuddin, Syed Anwar and Qalandar Baig. One inscription records the visit of Syed Hussain, identified as a deputy engineer of Gwalior State, in 1905.

Beyond inscriptions, the ASI documented extensive architectural and sculptural remains. More than 1,700 artefacts were reportedly recovered, including sculptures, structural fragments, pillars, walls and mural elements. Mythological sculptures of Lord Shiva and Vasuki Nag, depicted as a seven-hooded serpent, were among the recovered remains.

Several inscriptions dated to the 11th and 12th centuries have been linked to the Parmar period. Some contain Sanskrit verses praising Goddess Saraswati, including invocations such as 'Shri Saraswatyai Namaha' and references to a teaching tradition. Based on script style, language and craftsmanship, the ASI has identified these as belonging to the mediaeval Hindu temple tradition.

Floral motifs, kirtimukhas, lotus patterns and sculpted depictions of deities were recorded on pillars, beams and base stones. Remains of human figures, dance postures and mythological symbols were also documented. At the foundational level, the report notes the presence of wall alignments, pillar bases and stone flooring whose orientation and layout correspond to traditional temple architectural plans. Structural features resembling sacrificial pits were observed at certain locations.

At the same time, the ASI has recorded that the present structure retains elements of Islamic architecture, including arches, the mihrab orientation and Persian inscriptions, indicating its later use as a mosque or dargah. References to Sufi traditions were found in inscriptions connected to Kamal Maula.

The report also traces the conservation history of the monument. Initial conservation plans were prepared in 1902-03 during the British period. The site was declared a Monument of National Importance in 1951. Excavations carried out in 1972-73 uncovered pre-Mughal artefacts, including glazed pottery and a copper ring.

With the High Court now seeking detailed objections from all sides, the ASI findings are set to undergo judicial scrutiny. The March 16 hearing will examine the responses of petitioners and respondents before determining the next steps in one of Madhya Pradesh's most closely watched heritage disputes.