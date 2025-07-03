Raja Raghuvanshi's Cousin, News Anchor Get Notices Over Kamakhya Temple Remark

The Guwahati Police has issued notices to a cousin of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was brutally murdered by his wife in Meghalaya earlier this year, and a news anchor over claims that human sacrifice is performed at the famous Kamakhya Temple in the city.

According to the police, the anchor of a prominent English news channel was in conversation with Raja's cousin Shrishti Raghuvanshi about his "disappearance" in Meghalaya when she claimed "Nar Bali (human sacrifice)" was being practiced at the Kamakhya Temple.

Shrishti agreed with the anchor's remarks during the live broadcast, the police said.

As the remarks triggered an outrage, the news channel and Shrishti apologised for their "complete error of judgment".

Last month, however, the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 196(2), 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, saying Raja's sister and the news anchor made the assertions without citing any credible source, religious authority or historical validation.

The FIR also said the anchor presented the "false" information as a factually-correct statement.

Both the anchor and Shrishti were summoned on June 23 and 24, respectively, but neither of them appeared for the probe, sources said. They were summoned under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The sources also said that further legal action will be initiated against the two individuals for their false narrative which, they claim, could incite unrest and damage the sanctity of a revered religious site.

Raja was murdered by his wife Sonam during their honeymoon in May.

The case initially began as that of a "missing couple", after 29-year-old Raja and 24-year-old Sonam could not be traced in the northeastern state, but took a tragic turn and revealed a shocking betrayal.

The couple - both from Indore - got married on May 11. According to the police, the wedding took place despite Sonam's relationship with Raj, who worked as an accountant at the furniture sheet unit owned by her family. Sonam used to look after the family business.

After their wedding in Indore, Raja and Sonam travelled to Meghalaya for honeymoon. They disappeared on May 23, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village, 20 km from where Raja's body was found on June 2.

Amid an intense search for "missing" Sonam, she surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on June 8 and later surrendered at Nandganj police station. This came hours after Akash, Vishal, and Anand were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Indore and Sagar towns (in Madhya Pradesh). Raj was arrested later.

On June 11, Sonam reportedly confessed to killing her husband. Police said her cousin, Jitendra Raghuvanshi, had cleared the first installment of payment to Anand, Akash and Vishal.

Sonam's brother Govind said his family has snapped all ties with her. He also expressed solidarity with Raja's grieving family members and vowed to help them in their fight for justice in a case which has shocked the nation.