"Sonam Being Alive Raises Questions": Murdered Indore Man's Family

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, the Indore-based businessman who was found dead during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, has demanded justice after the victim's wife surrendered to killing him. Raja's brother, Sachin, said that Sonam being found alive raises many questions.

"We want to know why Raja was murdered. Sonam being found alive raises questions. Who were the other people who killed Raja?" Sachin said on NDTV.

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11.

According to Raja's brother, everything was normal during the wedding. "We went shopping together before the wedding. No one suspected anything untoward," he said.

The newlywed couple had visited Meghalaya's Cherrapunjee in the East Khasi Hills for their honeymoon when they went missing on May 23. The couple arrived in Nongriat a day earlier and were last spotted checking out of Balaji Homestay. A scooter that they had rented was found abandoned at Sohrarim a day after they went missing.

On June 2, Raja's body was found dead inside a deep gorge below the Weisawdong Parking Lot at Riat Arliang. A machete suspected to have been used to murder him was also recovered from near the spot. A multi-state search continued for his 'missing' wife.

During searches, a tourist guide in Meghalaya had claimed that he had seen the couple with three men during a trek on the day they went missing.

Now, on Saturday night, officials said they found Sonam in an unconscious state at a 'dhaba' in Ghazipur. She was taken to the Ghazipur Medical College for treatment, where she surrendered before the police, and was subsequently arrested. Three more people were arrested - one from Ghazipur and two from Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Dalton P Marak said Sonam had "surrendered under pressure".

"Sonam surrendered under pressure last night, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to four. One accused remains missing. Sonam will be brought back to Meghalaya for court proceedings," he said.