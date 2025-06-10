"Sonam Claimed She Was Drugged, Brought To UP": Top Cop On Honeymoon Murder

Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested for allegedly killing her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, when the newly married couple were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. What started as a probe to find the couple, who went missing on May 23, turned into a murder investigation when Raja's body was found in a gorge on June 2. The search continued for Sonam.

A week later, the woman, who was missing, "surrendered" to the cops in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, which unravelled many chilling details in the case. Speaking to NDTV, UP Police's Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash made several revelations regarding the case, including Sonam's claim that "She was drugged and brought to Ghazipur" to present herself as the victim.

Mr Yash said, "Sonam presented herself as a victim before the police, claiming she was drugged and brought to Ghazipur. She informed her family about this, knowing the police would eventually reach her. Around 3 am on Monday, she told her family that she was at a dhaba on the Ghazipur-Varanasi road. Her family immediately contacted the Madhya Pradesh police, who informed the local police, leading to Sonam's arrest. She was sent for a medical checkup and then to a One-Stop Centre. The Meghalaya police are now interrogating her and completing legal formalities."

'She Is A Very Poor Planner'

The investigation, which stretched for two weeks from May 23, reached a climax when she was caught in Ghazipur. Meghalaya cops believe she was in an extramarital affair that led to Raja's murder. She orchestrated the murder in connivance with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, and surrendered under pressure on June 8, according to them. Both were later arrested.

Mr Yash said, "Sonam is a poor planner. She lacked knowledge of police procedures and thought she could escape by posing as a victim, but she failed. The Meghalaya police have done excellent work and are currently handling the case. If they seek assistance, we will provide it."

Uttar Pradesh has not joined the probe, and the case is being investigated by Meghalaya Police. The senior UP police officer said the woman, now a prime suspect in the case, came to Ghazipur alone, adding that "CCTV footage and other evidence are being examined, and the truth will soon emerge."

"This case is unique due to the extensive planning to avoid detection by taking the body to Meghalaya and dumping it in an inaccessible location. However, the plan failed," he added.

Raj Kushwaha, Sonam's alleged boyfriend, is also a suspect in the case. The victim's family said Raj was Sonam's employee, and they would speak on the phone a lot, claimed Vipul Raghuvanshi, Raja Raghuvanshi's brother. "I've never seen Raj Kushwaha; I've just heard his name," he told ANI.

While he didn't accuse Sonam directly of the murder, he said she could be involved in the murder if Raj Kushwaha was involved.

The police official, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Syiem, who cracked the case, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV, described how the police tracked her down.

Mr Syiem told NDTV that there is substantial evidence to implicate the victim's wife and her alleged partner, Raj Kushwaha.

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11. They left for their honeymoon on May 20. A day later, the couple were in Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya.