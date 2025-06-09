Anatomy Of A Murder: How The Bride Became A Killer

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The wedding took place on May 11. By May 20, the newlyweds had left for a honeymoon in Meghalaya. What returned was only a body. Sonam - missing.

It began with a name in a booklet - and ended with a body in the jungle.

This isn't the script of a thriller web series, this is the haunting, real-life story of two well-known families in Indore, bound together through an arranged marriage, shattered forever by a murder in the misty hills of Meghalaya.

Raja Raghuvanshi: The Youngest Son of a Respected Transport Family

Hailing from Sahkar Nagar in Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi was the youngest of three brothers in a tightly knit joint family. His two elder brothers, Sachin and Vipin, were married. Raja had taken charge of the family business - "Raghuvanshi Transport" - providing buses on rent to schools and coaching institutes since 2007.

By all accounts, Raja was diligent, responsible, and ready for a new chapter in life: marriage.

Last month, on May 11, he married Sonam Raghuvanshi in a traditional ceremony. Twelve days later, he was found dead, brutally assaulted, his lifeless body abandoned in the dense wilderness of Meghalaya.

Sonam Raghuvanshi: Business-Driven or Calculated Manipulator?

Sonam, daughter of plywood factory owner Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, lived in Kushwah Nagar, Indore. She ran nearly every department of the family business - billing, accounts, supervision.

Years ago, a man named Raj Kushwaha worked in the billing department of Sonam's father's factory. He also lived near Sonam's home. That same man - now at the center of a police investigation - is believed to have re-entered her life and become her alleged accomplice. Police now call him the co-mastermind.

Was Raj simply a former employee or something far more sinister?

An Introduction Rooted in Ritual - A Marriage Built on Shadows

The first contact between Sonam and Raja was made through a traditional matrimonial directory - the Samaj Parichay Pustika - on October 1, 2024. As part of a Ram Navami ritual, names of eligible boys and girls from the community are published to help families arrange alliances.

Sonam's father enrolled her name. Raja's family did the same. There was no prior acquaintance - only a profile that seemed right. They met, liked what they saw, and agreed.

Raja's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, described it as a perfectly arranged match - no love affair, no hidden motives.

But something darker was quietly taking shape.

A Wedding, A Honeymoon, And Then Silence

The wedding took place on May 11. By May 20, the newlyweds had left for a honeymoon in Meghalaya. What returned was only a body.

On May 23, Raja was found dead in a secluded forest. His face bore injuries, his phone was switched off, and no call records were leading to his last moments. Sonam - missing.

Investigators believe the murder was premeditated.

Was the marriage a front?

Was there a secret network involved?

Did Sonam and her alleged accomplice orchestrate a long game of betrayal? Today, Sonam sits in custody. Raj Kushwaha's name is under forensic scrutiny. The Raghuvanshi family is devastated. And from Indore's quiet streets to Meghalaya's remote hills, one chilling question echoes - Was it love... or a lethal plan?