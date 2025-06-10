"Sonam Could Have Eloped, Why Kill Him": Raja Raghuvanshi's Sister

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered by his wife Sonam and her lover in Meghalaya. Sonam, 24, and her lover Raj Singh Kushwaha were arrested along with two aides on Monday. Raja and Sonam were married on May 11 and went missing on May 23 during their honeymoon.

The sister of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly murdered by his wife, Sonam, and her lover, Raj Singh Kushwaha, in Meghalaya, has slammed her sister-in-law, saying she could have "eloped if she liked someone else".

Sonam, 24, and her lover, Raj, were arrested on Monday along with their two aides, Akash Rajput and Vishal Singh Chauhan, for allegedly murdering 29-year-old Raja.

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11 and went on a honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20. They went missing three days later, and Raja's body was found on June 2, with the police suspecting he was murdered with a machete.

"My brother had vowed to be with Sonam Raghuvanshi for seven lives, but she couldn't stay with him for even seven days. What did he do that you killed him?" Raja's sister, Shrasti, said in a video message on Instagram on Monday, using the couple's marriage picture and a video as the backdrop.

"You could have eloped if you liked someone else. Why did you kill him? Why did you take away someone's brother, someone's son," she added, sobbing.

She also uploaded a video, claiming that Raj, the boyfriend of Sonam, attended Raja's funeral.

In the video, Raj was seen consoling her father when the Raja's body was brought home.

Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam's Honeymoon Murder

After their marriage on May 11, Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20. They then reached Mawlakhiat, a village in the East Khasi Hills district, on May 22 on a rented scooter.

The couple then reportedly trekked 3,000 steps down the gorge to visit the famous living rootbridges at Nongriat village.

On May 24, their scooter was found outside a cafe along the Shillong-Sohra road, following which a massive search for them was launched.

The murder probe was launched after Raja's highly decomposed body with head injuries was found in a gorge some 20 kilometres from the Nongriat village on June 2.

Sonam then surrendered in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Monday.