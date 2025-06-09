"Got Emotional When She Called": Meghalaya Murder Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi's Brother

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, while her brother refrained from commenting. Four suspects were arrested, and police are set to formally arrest Sonam. Raja Raghuvanshi died from two head injuries, as per the post-mortem.

Following Sonam Raghuvanshi's surrender in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, her brother Govind Raghuvanshi on Monday has refrained from commenting further.

"When she called me, I got emotional, and later informed the police. Until I meet her (Sonam), I cannot say anything. For the last 72 hours, I have been awake. It's been 20 days since I met her," Govind said.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi, was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road, said a senior police official of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

The police have arrested four people related to the case. Vishal Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha and Akash Rajput have been arrested in the case, while the Meghalaya Police is on its way to formally arrest Sonam, wife of Raja Raghuvanshi from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

The Madhya Pradesh Police have also deployed personnel outside Sonam's residence in Indore.

Siyaram Singh, SHO, Banganga Indore, said, "Sonam (Raja's wife) lives here. So people have gathered here, and security has been deployed as a precaution. We are not aware of the details of the case. Meghalaya Police is investigating the case."

Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said on Monday that, according to the post-mortem report, the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi sustained two head injuries.

"Post mortem saying two head injuries with a sharp cutting weapon," Kharkongor said.

Earlier today, Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said that they will get the transit remand of the four accused to bring them to Shillong.

Speaking with ANI, SIT Chief and SP (City), East Khasi Hills, Kharkongor, also mentioned that their team is about to reach Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, where they will arrest Sonam, who surrendered to the UP police earlier today.

"First challenge was the terrain and then weather, but eventually we took up the challenge and discovered the body of Raja, registered the murder case and initiated the investigation. Four persons have been arrested and will be produced before the respective courts. We will get their transit remand to bring them to Shillong. Our team is about to reach Ghazipur and will formally arrest Sonam and take her transit remand," he said.

"We formed the SIT with capable officers in the case. Last night, we sent two teams, one to Uttar Pradesh and the other to Madhya Pradesh. Patterns are saying that the Raja and Sonam did not have good contact, but that is a subject of investigation," the SIT Chief said.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya.