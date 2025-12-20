In Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case, Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail Plea Rejected Again

The high-profile murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi has taken a decisive turn with the rejection of the bail plea of his wife - Sonam Raghuvanshi - who is the accused in his murder, for the third time. The development comes as the Shillong police have filed a charge sheet in court, naming Sonam as the main accused in the case. With the filing of the charge sheet, the investigation has entered a crucial phase, intensifying scrutiny of Sonam's role in the murder.

NDTV spoke to Raja Raghuvanshi's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, who raised serious questions over Sonam's claims of innocence. Vipin alleged that Sonam had handed over all her personal belongings to Raj Kushwaha even before leaving for her honeymoon. He further claimed that after Raja's murder, Sonam did not return to her in-laws' home but went straight to Raj Kushwaha's place.

He said he has not yet been provided a copy of the charge sheet, but the facts that have emerged so far make it impossible for him to believe Sonam's version of events. “She says she is innocent, but her actions raise too many questions,” he said.

Referring to Sonam's bail application, Vipin said she had claimed to be happy in her marriage with Raja and alleged that she was being falsely implicated. “Sonam always wore a mask of happiness,” Vipin said. “She enjoyed every wedding function. Immediately after the wedding, she booked honeymoon tickets to a place Raja did not want to go. All of this appears to be part of a pre-planned conspiracy.”

Questioning Sonam's conduct after the murder, Vipin asked why she chose to return to Indore and stay at Raj Kushwaha's house if she was innocent. “Why didn't she go straight to her in-laws' house? She claims she was held captive, but during her journey from Shillong to Indore, why didn't she seek help from anyone?” he asked.

Vipin also questioned Sonam's claim that Raj Kushwaha was like a brother to her. “If she considered him her brother, why did she hide with him after the murder? Why didn't she inform the family first?” he said.

Raja Raghuvanshi's father, Ashok Raghuvanshi, echoed similar sentiments and demanded the strictest punishment for Sonam. “She should be given a life sentence or the death penalty,” he told NDTV. He alleged that Sonam and Raj Kushwaha had been in a relationship for the past three years. “If Raj was her brother, why did she run away and hide with him?” he asked.

With the charge sheet now filed and the bail plea rejected once again, Raja Raghuvanshi's family says they are waiting for justice.