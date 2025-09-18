New Surpanakha In Indore's Dussehra: Sonam Raghuvanshi, Meerut's 'Drum' Killer

This Dussehra, Indore will witness an unusual and controversial event that is already sparking debate. Instead of Ravana, the effigies of women accused of heinous crimes will go up in flames in what the organizers are calling the first-ever "Surpanakha Dahan." At the center of this symbolic protest are figures such as Sonam Raghuvanshi of Indore, who came into the limelight for allegedly plotting her husband's murder, and Muskan from Meerut, who, along with her lover, reportedly killed her husband and hid the body in a blue drum.

The event is being organised by Paurush, a group representing victims of wife abuse, which says evil is not confined to any gender. "If Ravana symbolised wrongdoing in his time, today's society must confront modern-day 'Surpanakhas' who spread destruction in different ways," said Ashok Dashora, president of the organisation.

For the occasion, a massive 11-faced effigy has been specially prepared, each face representing a woman accused in serious criminal cases ranging from fraud and cybercrime to trafficking and organised crime. The effigy will be paraded through the city in a colourful procession with drums, traditional instruments, and performances before being set ablaze at the Mahalaxmi Nagar Mela Ground at around 6:30 pm.

Among those represented are Harsha from Rajasthan, facing multiple fraud cases; Nikita Singhania from Jaunpur, accused of blackmail under the pretence of marriage; Sushmita from Delhi, linked to a multi-crore cyber fraud gang; Ravita from Meerut, accused in a murderous land dispute attack; Shashi from Firozabad, allegedly involved in child trafficking; Soochana Seth from Bengaluru, booked for conspiring to poison her husband; Hansa from Dewas, notorious for liquor smuggling; Chaman alias Gudiya from Mumbai, linked to drug supply and gangsters; and Priyanka from Auraiya, accused in a large-scale financial fraud.

Dozens of banners and posters announcing the "Surpanakha Dahan" have appeared across the city and on vehicles, while audio announcements continue to invite people to join. Organisers say members of the Raghuvanshi community will also participate in the symbolic event.

By replacing Ravana with Surpanakha, the organisers are seeking to expand the meaning of Dussehra beyond its traditional script. "Our message is simple whether the evil is male or female, it must be destroyed," Dashora said.

With posters going viral on social media, the event has already ignited wide interest and some controversy about redefining an age-old tradition to highlight the presence of modern-day evils in society.