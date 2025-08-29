Who Was Pratik Pandey, Indian-Origin Engineer Found Dead At Microsoft Office

An Indian-origin software engineer at Microsoft was found dead at the firm's Silicon Valley office on August 20. Pratik Pandey, a part of Microsoft's Fabric product, went to work on the evening of August 19 and was discovered dead in the early hours of the next morning, according to a family member.

Police said there were no signs of "suspicious activity", and the cause of death is pending with the Santa Clara County medical examiner. A viewing service is scheduled in the Bay Area this week, while his family works to return his body to India. Microsoft has not commented on the incident.

Who Was Pratik Pandey?