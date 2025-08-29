Who Was Pratik Pandey, Indian-Origin Engineer Found Dead At Microsoft Office

Pratik Pandey worked at several tech companies, including Apple, before joining Microsoft.
- Pratik Pandey, a Microsoft software engineer, was found dead at the Silicon Valley office on August 20
- No suspicious activity was reported; cause of death pending medical examiner's report
- Pratik Pandey specialised in Microsoft Fabric and Synapse for big data analytics at Mountain View
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
An Indian-origin software engineer at Microsoft was found dead at the firm's Silicon Valley office on August 20. Pratik Pandey, a part of Microsoft's Fabric product, went to work on the evening of August 19 and was discovered dead in the early hours of the next morning, according to a family member.
Police said there were no signs of "suspicious activity", and the cause of death is pending with the Santa Clara County medical examiner. A viewing service is scheduled in the Bay Area this week, while his family works to return his body to India. Microsoft has not commented on the incident.
Who Was Pratik Pandey?
- Pratik Pandey was a 35-year-old software engineer based in Mountain View, California. He specialised in building scalable solutions for Microsoft Fabric and Synapse, products used for big data analytics, as per his LinkedIn profile.
- Born and educated in India, Mr Pandey earned his Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal.
- He later moved to the US for higher studies, completing his Master's at California State University and San Jose State University.
- Mr Pandey began his career in India with Newgen Software in Noida and later worked at John Deere in Pune.
- He worked at several tech companies, including Apple, Illumina, and Walmart Labs, before joining Microsoft in 2020.
- Over the years, he worked on diverse technologies such as Java, TypeScript, React, Angular, RxJS, and cloud-based systems, recognised for his expertise in micro frontend architecture and data-driven applications.
- He was interested in sports, especially soccer, his family revealed.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world