NDTV is back with its annual premier event, the Defence Summit. This year's conclave will focus on "Warfare in the 21st Century" and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to deliver the opening address.
The one-day event is designed to bring together parliamentarians, military leaders, industry pioneers, and global experts to discuss India's decisive military success in Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 to avenge the deadly Pahalgam attack.
The conclave will focus on India's strategic response to the April 22 attack, its technological advancements, and the recalibration of deterrence in a nuclear environment.
It will also explore the geopolitical implications of India's actions, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and international support for India's counter-terrorism stance.
India's defence strategy is not just changing, it's entering a whole new phase. NDTV Defence Summit 2025 brings together sharpest minds, bold ideas, and important discussions about the modern warfare.
This one-day event brings together leaders from the military, government, and industry to talk about India's strong military response in Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
On April 22, Pakistan-backed attackers killed 26 people in Pahalgam. In response, Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Altogether, nine sites were targeted by Indian Armed Forces.
NDTV returns with its annual event - the Defence Summit - bringing the spotlight this year on "Warfare in the 21st Century." The high-level conclave will open with an address by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with critical discussions on India's military strategy and modern warfare.