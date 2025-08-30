NDTV is back with its annual premier event, the Defence Summit. This year's conclave will focus on "Warfare in the 21st Century" and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to deliver the opening address.

The one-day event is designed to bring together parliamentarians, military leaders, industry pioneers, and global experts to discuss India's decisive military success in Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 to avenge the deadly Pahalgam attack.

The conclave will focus on India's strategic response to the April 22 attack, its technological advancements, and the recalibration of deterrence in a nuclear environment.

It will also explore the geopolitical implications of India's actions, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and international support for India's counter-terrorism stance.

Here Are Live Updates On NDTV Defence Summit 2025: