Tokyo To Sendai: PM Modi's Bullet Train Ride With Japanese Counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday travelled in a bullet train from Tokyo to Sendai with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. The two leaders shared pictures of their train ride on social media.

"With Prime Minister Modi to Sendai. Continuing from last night, I'm accompanying him from inside the car," the Japanese PM wrote on X.

PM Modi also shared the pictures, saying they have arrived in Sendai.

Reached Sendai. Travelled with PM Ishiba to this city on the Shinkansen.@shigeruishiba pic.twitter.com/qBc4bU1Pdt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2025

Upon their arrival, the two leaders met Indian loco pilots undergoing training at the East Japan Railway Company. They also observed the new ALFA-X train and were briefed about the bullet train by the chairman of East Japan Railway Company, also called 'JR East', the train operator.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, is visiting Sendai to tour key industrial facilities, including a semiconductor plant and a bullet-train coach manufacturing site.

The facility near Sendai, in Miyagi Prefecture, is a new semiconductor wafer fabrication plant being developed by Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) of Taiwan. It is built in partnership with SBI Holdings and Japanese stakeholders under the joint venture Japan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (JSMC). It is being built at the Second Northern Sendai Central Industrial Park in Ohira Village and represents one of Japan's biggest pushes to revive its chip-making industry.

PM Modi is visiting the facility as India and Japan are working closely on economic security, which includes semiconductors, AI, critical minerals, and clean energy.

PM Modi in Japan

PM Modi arrived in Japan on Friday for a two-day visit to strengthen bilateral ties between Delhi and Tokyo. During the visit, India and Japan adopted a joint vision titled "India - Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade: Eight Directions to Steer the Special Strategic and Global Partnership" and signed a joint declaration on security cooperation, among other agreements.

The two countries also signed the implementing arrangement for the Chandrayaan-5 mission, a joint exploration of the polar region of the moon by the space agencies of the two countries.

On Saturday morning (IST), PM Modi held a discussion with governors of 16 prefectures in Japan in Tokyo.

PM Modi will be travelling to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) later today.