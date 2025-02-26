7 Offbeat Weekend Getaways From Mumbai For The Perfect Escape

Life in Mumbai is a whirlwind-fast-paced, bustling, and, let's face it, sometimes exhausting. When the city's chaos gets too much, it's time to pack your bags and head out for a refreshing break. But instead of the same old spots everyone flocks to, why not try something different? Here are seven offbeat weekend getaways from Mumbai that promise tranquillity, adventure, and a breath of fresh air. So, next time the city life wears you down, skip the usual spots and opt for one of these lesser-known destinations. After all, the best stories come from the roads less travelled.

Here Are 7 Offbeat Weekend Getaways From Mumbai:

1. Bhandardara

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Bhandardara is a tranquil village that offers a perfect escape from city life. With its serene Arthur Lake, cascading Randha Falls, and the towering Kalsubai Peak — the highest point in Maharashtra — it's a nature lover's paradise. Imagine camping by the lakeside under a starlit sky or trekking through lush green trails. It's pure bliss.

2. Dapoli

If you're yearning for the sea but want to avoid crowded beaches, Dapoli is your go-to spot. This coastal town boasts pristine beaches like Murud, Karde, and Ladghar. Dolphin spotting is a popular activity here, and the seafood? Absolutely mouth-watering. Plus, the historic Suvarnadurg Fort adds a dash of history to your beachy retreat.

Amboli. Photo: iStock

3. Amboli

Perched in the Sahyadri Hills, Amboli is a misty haven, especially during the monsoons. With numerous waterfalls, including the famous Amboli Falls, and a cool, pleasant climate, it's an ideal spot for those looking to unwind amidst nature. The nearby Hiranyakeshi Temple, surrounded by lush greenery, adds a spiritual touch to your getaway.

4. Jawhar

For a blend of natural beauty and cultural richness, Jawhar is the place to be. Known for its stunning waterfalls like Dabhosa and historical sites such as Jai Vilas Palace, this hill station offers a peek into the tribal heritage of Maharashtra. Don't forget to check out the local Warli art — a traditional form of painting that's both simple and profound.

5. Saputara

Situated on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, Saputara is a charming hill station enveloped by lush greenery. With attractions like the Artist Village, Saputara Lake, and Sunset Point, it's a delightful mix of culture and nature. The cool climate and scenic views make it a perfect spot to relax and rejuvenate.

6. Kamshet

Adventure enthusiasts, rejoice! Kamshet, located close to Lonavala, is famed for its paragliding opportunities. Soar above picturesque landscapes and feel the adrenaline rush. If flying isn't your thing, the area also offers ancient cave temples and serene lakes, making it a versatile destination for all kinds of travellers.

Velas. Photo: iStock

7. Velas

Ever witnessed baby turtles making their way to the sea? Velas, a quaint coastal village, is renowned for its turtle conservation efforts. The annual Velas Turtle Festival offers a unique opportunity to see Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings embark on their ocean journey. Combine this with serene beaches and local homestays, and you've got a weekend to remember.