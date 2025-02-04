Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park To Launch Leopard Safari: Here's What You Need To Know

Mumbai's wildlife scene just got a thrilling upgrade! Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), one of the world's only national parks within city limits, is now home to an exciting new attraction — a leopard safari! The experience was recently launched by Maharashtra's Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Minister, Ashish Shelar, who is also the guardian minister for Mumbai's suburban district. The minister also adopted two lion cubs — 'Bharat and Bharati', who were brought here from Gujarat on January 26 — for a year, taking personal responsibility for their upkeep, as part of the conservation gesture.

The national park already hosts lion and tiger safaris. Now, the latest leopard safari promises a controlled yet immersive experience, ensuring both visitor safety and animal welfare. Given that the park is already known for its thriving leopard population, this latest addition aims to educate and offer wildlife enthusiasts a safe yet up-close look at these magnificent felines.

Also Read: 6 Essential Tips That Will Make Your Night Safari Adventure Unforgettable

What To Expect On Leopard Safari At Sanjay Gandhi National Park:

SGNP has a leopard rescue and rehabilitation centre, where rescued leopard cubs from various parts of Maharashtra are kept. However, these leopards have not been available for public viewing due to the lack of a dedicated leopard safari. The new project, expected to cost around INR 5 crores, will allow visitors to enjoy sightings within a 30-hectare enclosure, designed to closely resemble the leopards' natural surroundings and offer a safe, captive safari experience.

As of now, there are 17 leopards at SGNP, and the number is expected to go up in future. Expect to see leopards engaging in their natural behaviours — be it lounging in the sun, climbing trees, or even playfully chasing each other. The safari will also serve as an educational experience, offering insights into leopard conservation, their role in the ecosystem, and the challenges of human-wildlife coexistence in a rapidly urbanising city. With frequent leopard sightings reported in areas like Aarey Colony and nearby residential neighbourhoods, SGNP's leopard safari aims to raise awareness about these misunderstood shy animals. By giving people a chance to observe them safely, the initiative hopes to reduce fear and encourage coexistence.

SGNP makes a great wildlife escape from the city's chaos. Photo: iStock

Also Read: Things To Keep In Mind Before Planning A Trip To Dubai Safari Park Like Nayanthara

Things To Do At Sanjay Gandhi National Park:

SGNP has long been a go-to spot for Mumbaikars looking for a quick escape from the city's relentless pace. The park is a biodiversity hotspot, home to over 254 species of birds, 40 species of mammals, 78 species of reptiles and amphibians, 150 species of butterflies, and an incredible 1,300 species of plants. Here are a few activities to enjoy at SGNP:

1. Enjoy Wildlife Safari

If available, hop on a wildlife safari for a chance to spot majestic animals like lions and tigers in their enclosures, making for an exciting and educational experience.

2. Explore Kanheri Caves

Step back in time at this ancient network of 160 rock-cut Buddhist caves, dating as far back as the 1st century BCE. Marvel at the intricate carvings, prayer halls, and meditation spaces that offer a glimpse into Mumbai's historical and spiritual past.

3. Go On Nature Trails

Take a guided walk through SGNP's lush trails, where you can spot diverse flora and fauna while soaking in the tranquillity of nature. Popular routes like Shilonda and Kanheri offer a mix of scenic beauty and adventure.

4. Rend A Cycle

Rent a bicycle and pedal through the park's dedicated cycling paths, a great way to explore the greenery while enjoying some fresh air and exercise.

5. Hop On A Mini Train

Hop aboard the "Van Rani" toy train for a fun and scenic ride through the park-perfect for kids and nostalgia-loving adults alike!

6. Visit The Butterfly Garden

Step into a world of colour at SGNP's dedicated butterfly garden, home to a variety of butterfly species fluttering around in their natural habitat.

7. Take A Boat Ride

Relax with a peaceful boat ride on one of the park's serene lakes (Vihar and Tulsi), a perfect way to unwind amid nature.

8. Pay Homage At Gandhi Tekdi

Visit the dedicated Gandhi memorial, a peaceful spot within the park that offers a moment of reflection along with beautiful views of the surrounding greenery.