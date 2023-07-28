Watch: Herd Of Deer Prancing In Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park Delights Joggers

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

Morning walkers in Mumbai were left delighted when they were greeted by a beautiful sight of deer prancing around at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Wednesday. A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

In the 59-second video, a large number of deer were seen moving swiftly from one part of the forest to another. Meanwhile, a few joggers were spotted standing patiently at a distance to not obstruct their movement. Many also captured the incredible sight on their mobile phones.

Mr. Nanda shared the video and wrote, “As usual, Mumbaikars are in a hurry. This splendid sight greeted morning walkers at Borivali National Park in Mumbai. Count if you can.”

Internet users loved the video and called it a lovely sight while thanking people for being patient and letting the deer pass. Many also attempted to count the number of deer, with one user claiming that they counted over 70 deer.

One user wrote, ''So beautiful thanks for the tweet.'' Another commented, ''Beautiful sight! God sent!''

A third wrote, ''Mumbaikars are always on the go, but nature has its own delightful surprises! Witness this splendid sight of deers running freely, greeting morning walkers with their graceful presence. Can you count how many deers there are?''

A fourth commented, ''Lovely video, Borivali National Park is a TREASURE LAND for Mumbai City, Mumbai is one of the few cities in the world to have a live jungle inside city limits. Mumbaikars, BMC & Forest Department should PROTECT BORIVALI NATIONAL PARK at all costs.''

