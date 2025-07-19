Mumbai's Iconic 'Van Rani' Toy Train To Return To Sanjay Gandhi National Park

After a four-year gap, Mumbai's beloved mini train, fondly known as "Van Rani" (Queen of the Jungle), is all set to return to the tracks of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), rekindling nostalgia for generations of Mumbaikars and nature enthusiasts.

Sprawling across 106.95 sq km in the heart of Mumbai, SGNP is reviving this iconic Mini Toy Train, which was discontinued after Cyclone Tauktae caused severe damage in 2021. Originally launched in 1974, the train has been a cherished attraction for over 50 years, delighting children, families, and tourists alike.

Now, under a major redevelopment initiative, the Van Rani is being brought back, refreshed, revitalised, and ready to roll. The effort is being led by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, with critical support from the Ministry of Railways.

What's New with Van Rani?

Track Overhaul

The entire 2.3 km route has been relaid, and all 15 bridges along the track have been reconstructed, ensuring a safe and smooth ride for visitors.

Modern Coaches

A brand-new toy train unit has been added to the SGNP fleet. Trial runs began on June 30, and a successful full-capacity test was conducted on July 5, showcasing the readiness of the system.

Upgraded Stations

Krishnagiri Station has completed work on its building, platform, and accessibility ramps. Final touches are underway.

Teenmurthy Station has a completed platform, and its station shed is expected to be ready by July 25.

New Attractions

The new Van Rani will offer more than just a ride. Passengers can enjoy educational panels on wildlife, panoramic views of the Deer Park, and an immersive journey through SGNP's rich biodiversity, adding a fresh dimension to the experience.

Expected Completion: End of July 2025

The relaunch of Van Rani not only revives a treasured piece of Mumbai's cultural heritage but also aims to boost eco-tourism and inspire younger generations to connect with nature. With its official reopening just weeks away, the Forest Department is gearing up to welcome visitors, young and old, to relive memories and make new ones aboard the beloved jungle queen.