8 Stunning Spots In Udaipur For A Sunset You'll Never Forget

There's something about Udaipur at sunset that feels almost unreal. As the day winds down, the lakes turn to liquid gold, the Aravalli hills glow in warm hues, and the palaces look even more majestic under the soft evening light. Whether you want a peaceful retreat by the water, a panoramic hilltop view, or a boat ride under a painted sky, the city offers plenty of jaw-dropping sunset spots. From iconic landmarks to hidden gems, here are the best sunset spots in Udaipur to watch the sky put on its most spectacular show of the day.

Here Are 8 Best Sunset Spots In Udaipur:

1. Ambrai Ghat

If you're in Udaipur, you have to experience a sunset at Ambrai Ghat. Nestled right on the banks of Lake Pichola, this spot offers an uninterrupted view of the City Palace and Jag Mandir, both of which look straight-up surreal as the sun dips. Locals, photographers, and couples flock here for that perfect golden glow reflecting off the lake. Grab a seat, let the breeze hit your face, and soak in the magic — no filters needed.

Sajjangarh. Photo: iStock

2. Sajjangarh (Monsoon Palace)

Perched on a hilltop, the Monsoon Palace is hands down one of the best places to catch a sunset in Udaipur. Built by Maharana Sajjan Singh, this palace was meant to be an observatory, and honestly, it serves its purpose pretty well when the sky turns orange and pink. The panoramic views of the city, lakes, and rolling hills are simply unbeatable. Just a heads-up — it's a bit of a drive to get here, but 100 per cent worth it.

3. Lake Pichola

Why watch the sunset from the shore when you can be on the water? A boat ride on Lake Pichola during golden hour is an experience like no other. As the sun sinks behind the Aravallis, the entire lake glows in a dreamy palette of orange, pink, and purple. The best part? You'll get stunning views of the City Palace, Jag Mandir, and the Lake Palace Hotel, all looking straight out of a royal fantasy.

Jag Mandir. Photo: iStock

4. Jag Mandir Island

If watching the sunset while sipping a cocktail on a palace island sounds like your kind of vibe, then Jag Mandir is your spot. This 17th-century palace sits right in the middle of Lake Pichola, offering some of the most exclusive sunset views in Udaipur. Book a dinner or just take a boat ride to enjoy the last light of the day as it reflects off the marble walls of the palace.

5. Fatehsagar Lake

Fatehsagar Lake is where Udaipur's heart beats in the evening. This spot is less touristy than Lake Pichola but just as stunning. The drive along the lake is a vibe in itself-cool breeze, chai stalls, and the sun setting over the Aravallis. For the best views, head to Nehru Garden, which sits right in the middle of the lake, or just chill by the promenade like the locals do.

6. Badi Lake (Bahubali Hills)

If you're up for a little adventure, Bahubali Hills near Badi Lake is a dream spot for sunset lovers. A short trek leads you to a viewpoint that feels straight out of a travel magazine — calm blue waters, rolling hills, and not a tourist crowd in sight. It's one of those places where you can just sit, breathe, and let the beauty of nature do its thing.

Doodh Talai. Photo: iStock

7. Doodh Talai

Doodh Talai is a lesser-known but equally stunning sunset spot in Udaipur. Located right next to Lake Pichola, it offers a mix of serene lake views and cultural charm. The real highlight? The Musical Fountain Show at Manikya Lal Verma Park, which comes alive just as the sun goes down. The combination of water, lights, and music against the backdrop of a pink-orange sky is nothing short of magical. You can also take a short hike up to Deen Dayal Park for an even better panoramic view of the lake and the City Palace.

8. Karni Mata Temple

For a more peaceful, offbeat sunset experience, take the ropeway or hike up to Karni Mata Temple. It's one of those places where you just stand still and feel the moment. From up here, the entire city unfolds in front of you — Lake Pichola, Fatehsagar Lake, and the endless hills beyond. As the sun sets, watch the city slowly light up, creating a view that's just as stunning at night.