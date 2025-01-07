Udaipur City Guide: Your Go-To Itinerary For A Trip To The City Of Lakes

Royal palaces, forts of yore, aureate sunsets over Lake Pichola, bustling bazaars, and luxury heritage hotels—Udaipur has a way of sweeping you off your feet. It is where history meets timeless beauty, and every corner has a story to tell. Whether wandering through its majestic palaces, strolling along its cobbled streets lined with ornate havelis, or simply admiring the purple-brown ridges of the rugged Aravallis, the City of Lakes promises an unforgettable experience. Here's everything that deserves a spot on your bucket list so you can make the most of your trip to Udaipur.

Also Read: Attending JLF 2025? Follow This Ultimate Jaipur City Guide For A Memorable Trip

Your Ultimate City Guide To Udaipur

Where To Go In Udaipur:

1. City Palace

The City Palace is Udaipur's crowning jewel, perched by the shimmering Lake Pichola. Its elaborate courtyards, ornate balconies, and a museum packed with royal artefacts make it a stunning mix of grandeur and history. The panoramic views from the palace terrace are a treat—especially at sunset when the city is bathed in golden light.

2. Jag Mandir

Jag Mandir feels like a secret escape in the middle of Lake Pichola. Imagine floating over the tranquil lake—glistening like molten gold under the setting sun—when this serene island palace, with its intricate marble carvings and lush gardens, appears like a dream! It's a lovely spot for a quiet afternoon, and you can enjoy refreshments at the café while soaking in the Pichola's ethereal beauty.

The Monsoon Palace or Sajjangarh is perched atop a hillock. Photo: Instagram/thepalateodyssey

3. Sajjangarh (Monsoon Palace)

Perched on a hilltop, Sajjangarh Palace delivers jaw-dropping views of Udaipur's lakes and the Aravalli hills. Originally built as a monsoon retreat for the royals, it's now a favourite for sunset chasers. The sight of the city lighting up as night falls is pure magic—don't forget your camera!

4. Saheliyon Ki Bari

Saheliyon Ki Bari, or the Garden of Maidens, is a peaceful retreat built for the royal ladies of yesteryear. Think lotus pools, fountains, and marble pavilions, all surrounded by lush greenery. It's an oasis of calm, ideal for an early morning visit or to escape the city's hustle for a while.

Also Read: How To Spend 24 Hours In Mumbai: What To Eat, See And Shop

5. Bagore Ki Haveli

Bagore Ki Haveli sits right by the Gangaur Ghat and is a cultural delight. This restored 18th-century haveli offers a glimpse into Rajasthani heritage with its exhibits of traditional costumes, artefacts, and folk art. The evening performances featuring vibrant dances and puppet shows are a lively highlight.

A cultural performance by local women at Bagore Ki Haveli. Photo: Instagram/shubhadini_

6. Fateh Sagar Lake

Fateh Sagar Lake is where locals and visitors go to unwind. Surrounded by rolling hills, the lake offers picturesque walking paths and boat rides. Its highlight is Nehru Park, a charming garden island in the centre. Whether you're up for a peaceful stroll or just some quiet lakeside time, it's a must-visit.

Where To Eat In Udaipur:

1. Ambrai Restaurant

A long-time favourite for tourists and locals alike, Ambrai Restaurant offers a dining experience with a view that's hard to beat. Tucked by the serene waters of Lake Pichola, it's the perfect spot for a romantic evening. Their Rajasthani curries and tandoori dishes are crowd-pleasers, but it's the lit-up view of the City Palace and Jag Mandir that steals the show.

2. Cafe Edelweiss

Fondly nicknamed “German Bakery,” Cafe Edelweiss is a traveller's haven. Its relaxed vibe, excellent coffee, and freshly baked goods make it a great spot to start your day. From hearty sandwiches to indulgent desserts, everything here feels homely. It's a cosy retreat tucked away in the heart of the city.

Meal with a view, anyone? Photo: Instagram/ambrairestaurant

3. Charcoal by Carlsson

Charcoal by Carlsson is a rooftop gem for barbecue lovers. Their flame-grilled dishes, from kebabs to gourmet burgers, are packed with flavour. Pair that with sweeping views of the City Palace and Lake Pichola, and you've got a dining experience to remember. The casual yet chic ambience makes it perfect for a laid-back evening.

4. Millets of Mewar

Millets of Mewar is the go-to spot for health-conscious foodies in Udaipur. Known for its innovative use of millets, the restaurant offers everything from traditional Rajasthani thalis to gluten-free pancakes. The cosy vibe and eco-friendly practices make it a favourite among locals and tourists looking for wholesome, guilt-free meals.

Where To Stay In Udaipur:

Experience royal luxury at its best at the Taj Lake Palace. Photo: Instagram/tajlakepalace

1. Taj Lake Palace

The Taj Lake Palace is like stepping into a dream. Floating on Lake Pichola, this iconic hotel offers unmatched luxury with its marble interiors, exquisite dining, and royal treatment. The views of the surrounding hills and palaces are nothing short of magical. Staying here feels like living in a fairytale, complete with impeccable service.

2. Raffles Udaipur

Raffles Udaipur redefines luxury with its stunning island location on Udai Sagar Lake. The blend of traditional Rajasthani elements and contemporary design is impeccable. From lavish suites to exceptional dining options, every aspect exudes sophistication. The serene environment and unmatched hospitality make it a haven for those who love exclusivity.

3. The Oberoi Udaivilas

The Oberoi Udaivilas is synonymous with extravagance and elegance. Spread over lush gardens along Lake Pichola, the property boasts opulent rooms, semi-private pools, and a world-class spa. The architecture, inspired by traditional Rajasthani palaces, is a visual treat. Every moment here feels curated for pure indulgence, making it an unforgettable retreat.

Indulge in regality without a care in the world at The Oberoi Udaivilas. Photo: Instagram/theoberoiudaivilas

4. Bujera Fort

Bujera Fort combines the charm of a heritage property with modern comforts. This boutique hotel, perched on the Aravalli Hills, exudes understated elegance. With its cosy rooms, stunning courtyards, and relaxed atmosphere, it's perfect for those seeking a peaceful getaway. The homely vibe and attention to detail make it a unique stay.

Where To Shop In Udaipur:

1. Bapu Bazaar

Bapu Bazaar is a shopper's delight for those seeking an authentic shopping experience in the city. From colourful textiles to everyday essentials, the bustling lanes are full of life. You can find beautiful Rajasthani souvenirs, quirky homeware, and even street food to die for! It's lively, affordable, and a fun way to connect with locals and their culture.

2. Bada Bazaar

Bada Bazaar is where tradition meets variety. This expansive market is famous for its handmade jewellery, intricate Meenakari work, and vibrant bandhani fabrics. A haven for budget-friendly shopping, it's also the perfect spot to pick up leather goods and mojaris (traditional footwear).

3. Shilpgram Crafts Village

Arrive at this open-air marketplace that showcases a wide variety of artisan-crafted goods—from handwoven textiles to pottery and jewellery. It also hosts workshops and live performances, giving visitors a glimpse into Rajasthan's rich traditions. Every purchase here supports local craftspeople, making it a meaningful stop for shoppers.

Take back home souvenirs made by local artisans at Shilpgram. Photo: Instagram/Akanksha Parate

4. Hathi Pol Bazaar

Hathi Pol Bazaar is a treasure trove for art lovers and handicraft enthusiasts. Known for its Pichwai and miniature paintings, this market celebrates Udaipur's artistic heritage. You can also find home decor items, colourful puppets, and souvenirs. Bargaining is a must here, so channel your negotiation skills for some fantastic deals.

5. Chetak Circle

From vibrant Rajasthani paintings to blue pottery and wooden artefacts, Chetak Circle is a great place to shop for home accents. You'll also find spices, organic teas, and locally-made cosmetics.

Also Read: Don't Let January Be Boring: These 12 Indian Getaways Are The Perfect Start To 2025

Weather In Udaipur:

Udaipur's weather is as varied as its charm. The best time to visit is between October and March, when the weather is cool and perfect for sightseeing. Summers (April to June) can get unbearably hot, with temperatures exceeding 40°C. If you visit during the monsoon season (July to September), you'll see the city's greenery come alive. Just keep an umbrella handy for those sudden downpours.

How To Reach Udaipur:

1. By Airways

Reaching Udaipur by air is a breeze. The Maharana Pratap Airport connects the city to major Indian hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur. From the airport, pre-paid taxis or ride-hailing services can get you to the city centre.

2. By Railways

Prefer trains? Udaipur's Rana Pratap Nagar Railway Station is well-connected and a convenient option. Luxury trains like the Palace On Wheels also stop here for an extra dash of opulence.

3. By Roadways

If you're driving, Udaipur is easily accessible via NH48 and other highways. Buses from cities like Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Delhi are frequent and offer various levels of comfort.