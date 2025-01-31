6 Best Road Trips From Delhi To Rajasthan That Will Make You Want To Hit The Highway

Rajasthan, the land of majestic forts, golden deserts, and vibrant culture, is a road-tripper's dream. If you're in Delhi and craving an escape that's equal parts adventure and relaxation, February is the perfect month to hit the highway for one of these six road trips from Delhi to Rajasthan that promise you the memories of a lifetime. From the pink city of Jaipur to the serene lakes of Udaipur and the golden sands of Bikaner, each route promises stunning landscapes, delicious food, and unforgettable memories. Buckle up, because we're together about to go road-tripping through Rajasthan, exploring its most iconic destinations.

Also Read: 8 Of India's Best Places To Visit In February 2025

Here Are 6 Best Road Trip Routes From Delhi To Rajasthan:

Photo: iStock

1. Delhi to Jaipur: The Pink City Awaits

Kicking off our list is the ever-popular Delhi to Jaipur route. Known as the Pink City, Jaipur is a perfect blend of history, culture, and modernity. The drive is smooth, thanks to the well-maintained NH48, and you'll pass through charming towns like Neemrana, where you can stop for a quick bite or even spend a night at the famous Neemrana Fort Palace. Once in Jaipur, the City Palace, Hawa Mahal, and Amber Fort are must-visits. Don't forget to indulge in some authentic Rajasthani thali at Chokhi Dhani, a cultural village that offers a taste of local traditions.

Distance: 280 km

Time: 5-6 hours

How To Get There: Take NH48 from Delhi, which is a straight shot to Jaipur. The route is dotted with plenty of dhabas and fuel stations, making it a hassle-free drive.

Photo: iStock

2. Delhi to Pushkar: A Spiritual Detour

If you're looking for a mix of spirituality and scenic beauty, Pushkar is the place to be. This quaint town, nestled around a sacred lake, is one of Rajasthan's most peaceful destinations. The drive takes you through the Aravalli Range, offering breathtaking views of rolling hills and lush greenery. Pushkar is famous for its Brahma Temple, one of the few in the world, and the annual Pushkar Camel Fair, which transforms the town into a vibrant carnival. Whether you're seeking tranquillity or a cultural experience, Pushkar won't disappoint.

Distance: 410 km

Time: 7-8 hours

How To Get There: Take NH48 from Delhi to Jaipur, then switch to NH58 towards Ajmer. Pushkar is just a short drive from Ajmer.

Photo: iStock

3. Delhi to Jodhpur: The Blue City Beckons

For those who don't mind a longer drive, Jodhpur is worth every kilometre. Known as the Blue City for its indigo-hued houses, Jodhpur is a treasure trove of history and architecture. The majestic Mehrangarh Fort towers over the city, offering panoramic views and a glimpse into Rajasthan's royal past. Umaid Bhawan Palace, still home to the royal family, is another highlight. The drive itself is an adventure, with the landscape shifting from urban sprawl to arid beauty as you approach Jodhpur.

Distance: 590 km

Time: 10-11 hours

How To Get There: Take NH48 from Delhi to Jaipur, then continue on NH62 towards Jodhpur. The route is well-marked and offers plenty of pit stops.

Also Read: Shimla City Guide: The Ultimate Travel Handbook For India's Queen Of Hills

Photo: iStock

4. Delhi to Udaipur: The City of Lakes

Udaipur, often called the Venice of the East, is a romantic's paradise. The drive from Delhi is long but incredibly rewarding, with the Aravalli Hills and rural Rajasthan providing a picturesque backdrop. Once in Udaipur, the serene Lake Pichola, the grand City Palace, and the intricate Jagdish Temple will leave you spellbound. A boat ride on the lake at sunset is an absolute must. Udaipur's charm lies in its ability to make you feel like you've stepped into a fairytale.

Distance: 660 km

Time: 11-12 hours

How To Get There: Take NH48 from Delhi to Jaipur, then switch to NH58 towards Udaipur. The final stretch offers stunning views of the Aravalli Range.

Photo: iStock

5. Delhi to Ranthambore: A Wild Escape

If you're a wildlife enthusiast, Ranthambore is the ultimate road trip destination. Home to the famous Ranthambore National Park, this place offers a chance to spot tigers, leopards, and a variety of other wildlife in their natural habitat. The drive is relatively short and takes you through the rustic beauty of rural Rajasthan. Once there, apart from the safari, you can also visit the historic Ranthambore Fort, which offers stunning views of the park and surrounding areas.

Distance: 370 km

Time: 6-7 hours

How To Get There: Take NH44 from Delhi to Sawai Madhopur, which is the gateway to Ranthambore. The route is smooth and well-connected.

Photo: iStock

6. Delhi to Bikaner: A Desert Gem

Last but certainly not least, Bikaner is a hidden gem in Rajasthan's desert landscape. Known for its stunning forts, camel safaris, and mouth-watering snacks like Bikaneri bhujia, this city is a delight for history buffs and foodies alike. The Junagarh Fort, with its intricate carvings and grand architecture, is a must-visit. Don't miss the Karni Mata Temple in Deshnok, famous for its resident rats, considered sacred. The drive to Bikaner is an adventure in itself, with the golden sands of the Thar Desert welcoming you as you approach the city.

Distance: 470 km

Time: 8-9 hours

How To Get There: Take NH48 from Delhi to Jaipur, then switch to NH11 towards Bikaner. The route is well-maintained and offers a mix of urban and rural scenery.

Whether you're drawn to the bustling streets of Jaipur, the spiritual vibes of Pushkar, the wild allure of Ranthambore, or the golden sands of Bikaner, each destination offers something unique. So, pack your bags, cue up your favourite playlist, and hit the road — Rajasthan is calling!