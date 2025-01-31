8 Of India's Best Places To Visit In February 2025

Bir Billing. Photo: iStock

2. Bir Billing

For adventure enthusiasts, Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh is a must-visit. Known as the paragliding capital of India, it offers thrilling aerial views of the Dhauladhar range. The annual paragliding season peaks around this time, attracting pilots and spectators alike. Beyond adventure, Bir is home to Tibetan monasteries, offering a peaceful retreat. The pleasant February weather enhances the experience, making it perfect for both adrenaline junkies and peace seekers.

3. Darjeeling

Nestled in the Himalayas, Darjeeling is renowned for its lush tea gardens and panoramic mountain views. A ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage site, offers a nostalgic journey through picturesque landscapes. Visit the Tiger Hill at dawn to witness a breathtaking sunrise over Kanchenjunga. The local markets brim with handcrafted goods and delectable Tibetan cuisine. February brings a crisp chill, so pack warm clothing to enjoy this hill station's charm fully.

Coorg. Photo: iStock

4. Coorg

Coorg, or Kodagu, is famed for its sprawling coffee plantations, misty hills, and lush greenery. Take a leisurely walk through coffee estates, visit the Abbey Falls, and explore the Namdroling Monastery, one of the largest Tibetan settlements in India. The Dubare Elephant Camp offers an opportunity to interact with elephants in their natural habitat. February's cool and pleasant climate makes it an ideal time to savour Coorg's natural beauty.

5. Kutch

The Rann of Kutch in Gujarat transforms into a cultural hub during the Rann Utsav, which typically can be attended in February (it goes on till March 15 this year). This festival showcases traditional music, dance, crafts, and local cuisine against the backdrop of the stunning white salt desert. Staying in luxurious tents under the star-lit sky is an experience like no other. The mild daytime temperatures and cool nights make February a favourable time to visit.

Jaisalmer. Photo: iStock

6. Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, with its golden sandstone architecture, offers a glimpse into Rajasthan's rich heritage. Explore the majestic Jaisalmer Fort, wander through the narrow lanes of the old city, and admire the intricate havelis. A camel safari into the Thar Desert provides a chance to witness the serene sand dunes. February's pleasant weather is perfect for desert adventures and attending the annual Desert Festival (February 10-12, 2025), which showcases Rajasthani folk culture.

7. Puri

Puri in Odisha is renowned for its sacred Jagannath Temple and pristine beaches. The city's vibrant atmosphere is complemented by the tranquillity of the Bay of Bengal. Stroll along the Golden Beach, indulge in local seafood delicacies, and explore the nearby UNESCO World Heritage site of Konark Sun Temple. February offers pleasant weather, making it ideal for both spiritual pursuits and beach relaxation.

Nashik. Photo: iStock

8. Nashik

Nashik in Maharashtra has emerged as a prominent wine destination, thanks to its favourable climate and vineyards. The annual SulaFest (February 1-2, 2025) is a two-day extravaganza of music, wine, and gourmet food set amidst the scenic Sula Vineyards. Beyond wine, Nashik is also a significant pilgrimage site, home to the Trimbakeshwar Temple. The pleasant February climate enhances the experience of vineyard tours and outdoor festivities.