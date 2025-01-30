Varanasi's Winter Wonders: 5 Things To Do In Varanasi This Season

As winter casts its gentle chill over Varanasi, the holy city transforms into a haven of spiritual and cultural experiences. The cooler months, from November to February, offer a comfortable climate, making it the perfect time to delve into the rich blend of traditions and activities this ancient city has to offer. Varanasi (or Benaras as it was once called), one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities, holds a unique charm during the winter season. The morning mists over the Ganges River, the golden hues of the setting sun, the labyrinthine lanes, and the bustling yet serene ghats create an atmosphere that's both mystical and inviting — there's just so many things to do in Varanasi during winter months! Whether you're a spiritual seeker, a history enthusiast, or simply a curious adventurer, Varanasi in winter has something special in store for you.

Also Read: National Tourism Day 2025: India's 25 Most Iconic Travel Adventures Worth Travelling For

Here Are 5 Must-Do Activities In Varanasi In Winter:

Ganga Aarti on the Dashashwamedh Ghat. Photo: iStock

1. Witness The Mesmerising Ganga Aarti

Every evening, as dusk settles, the Dashashwamedh Ghat comes alive with the enchanting Ganga Aarti ceremony. Priests clad in traditional attire perform synchronised rituals with lit lamps, accompanied by chants and the rhythmic clang of bells. The cool winter breeze amplifies the spiritual ambiance, making it a truly unforgettable experience. Arrive early to secure a good viewing spot, or consider watching from a boat on the river for a unique perspective.

2. Glide On The Ganges On A Sunrise Boat Ride

There's something magical about drifting slowly over the Ganges at dawn. As the sun rises, the ghats awaken with devotees performing their morning rituals, and the city's ancient architecture is bathed in a soft, golden light. The winter mist adds an ethereal quality to the scene, making it a photographer's dream. Remember to dress warmly, as the early mornings can be quite chilly. Witnessing a magical sunrise on the Ganges is hands-down one of the best things to do in Varanasi in winter.

Varanasi brims with sacred ghats and temples. Photo: iStock

3. Spend Some Leisure Time At The Ghats

Varanasi boasts over 80 ghats, each with its own history and significance. From the bustling Dashashwamedh Ghat to the tranquil Assi Ghat, there's a story waiting at every turn. Winter's pleasant temperatures make it ideal for leisurely walks along these riverfront steps. Wear comfortable shoes and take your time absorbing the sights, sounds, and stories that each ghat offers.

The ghats of Varanasi are full of stories. Photo: iStock

Also Read: Watch: Bhagyashree Shares Precious Moments From Her Maha Kumbh Visit With Family

4. Visit The Sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of Varanasi's most revered sites. Its intricate architecture and profound spiritual energy draw pilgrims and tourists alike. The cooler winter weather makes navigating the often-crowded temple premises more comfortable. Be prepared for security checks and consider visiting during off-peak hours for a more serene experience.

Don't miss out on Varanasi's classic culinary delights! Photo: iStock

5. Explore Varanasi's Food Scene

No visit to Varanasi is complete without diving into its rich culinary scene. The city is famed for its street food, and winter brings with it seasonal specialties. Don't miss out on 'malaiyo', a frothy, saffron-infused milk dessert that's only available during the colder months. Other must-tries include kachori sabzi, tamatar chaat, and the iconic Banarasi paan. Exploring the local eateries and street vendors will give you a true taste of the city's flavours.