Why Kumbhalgarh - A Quaint Little Rajasthani Town - Is Perfect For History And Nature Lovers

In the 15th century, Rana Kumbha, a visionary ruler of Mewar, began a mission that would etch his name in history. He constructed an unconquerable fort on top of the rugged Aravalli hills, so massive and impenetrable that withstood repeated attacks from the Mughal Empire troops. This architectural marvel is now known as Kumbhalgarh Fort, which is in the quaint little town of Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan. Kumbhalgarh is one of those places where you can immerse yourself in peace, quiet and tranquillity. Nestled in the Aravalli hills, this city is more than just a historical treasure. It has a perfect blend of fascinating architecture, serene landscapes, and cultural richness.

Photo: iStock

Exploring Kumbhalgarh: Things To Do In The Rajasthan Town

This quaint little town of Kumbhalgarh is the perfect respite if you want to relax and explore at the same time. The air is clean, you will be surrounded by lush green, and when you want to experience the local culture, you can do it without feeling overwhelmed.

1. Visit The Majestic Kumbhalgarh Fort

The heart and soul of this quaint little city is the Kumbhalgarh Fort. If you're thinking why this fort is famous, it isn't because of its unconquerable nature but the fact that its massive walls extend over 36 kilometres, making it the second-longest continuous wall globally, after the Great Wall of China. Plus, Kumbhalgarh Fort is also a UNESCO World Heritage site that gave refuge to Mewar rulers during turbulent times. The best part about this fort is its inaccessibility and hostility of its location which makes it invisible from a distance. Moreover, you will find a magnificent array of Jain and Hindu temples built by Mauryas.

2. Immerse Yourself In Wildlife Exploration

The lush greenery around will give you a vibe and expectation about the fauna that Kumbhalgarh offers. Surrounding the Kumbhalgarh fort, the Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary stretches and spreads an area of 610.5 sq km covering parts of Rajsamand, Udaipur, and Pali districts. It spreads across four hill and mountain ranges of the Aravallis – Kumbhalgarh Range; Sadri Range; Desuri Range and the Bokhada Range. Book a jeep safari, trek or ride a horse, there are many ways to explore the wildlife of Kumbhalgarh. What to expect? Sambhar, Nilgai, Chausingha (the four-horned antelope), Chinkara and Indian hare to name a few!

Photo: iStock

3. Enjoy The Terracotta Art Of Molela

As we said, Kumbhalgarh is so much more than its history, flora and fauna. A short drive from Kumbhalgarh takes you to the village of Molela – best known for its unique terracotta art. The artisans craft intricate and delicate clay plaques that depict local deities and folklore. With the scent of clay in the air, visiting Molela will take you back to simpler times while offering you the meticulous process of making art with clay.

What To Eat:

The food scene of Kumbhalgarh is highly influenced by Mewar culture, and no visit is complete without indulging in the local Rajasthani cuisine. The royal cuisine of Mewar is usually simple, rustic yet flavoursome and depends mainly on the fresh vegetables, fruits and meats of the season. Dishes including dal baati churma, gatte ki sabzi, pitod ki sabzi, laal maas, and panchmel dal, will leave you wanting for more. Most of the restaurants will serve these traditional dishes with their own twist, so you will find several varieties of the same dish all over in Kumbhalgarh.

Photo: iStock

How To Reach Kumbhalgarh:

Kumbhalgarh is relatively untouched, so you will have to reach the destination by road. Just 84 km from Udaipur - you can reach Kumbhalgarh by taking a flight to Udaipur and then a two-hour road journey to the destination. You can also travel by bus to Udaipur and then reach Kumbhalgarh via road. There is no railway station in the city but it is well connected via roads.

Where To Stay In Kumbhalgarh:

Known for its tranquil environment, Kumbhalgarh offers a range of accommodations to suit various preferences and budgets. When I visited Kumbhalgarh back in September, I stayed at the newly opened Radisson Blu Resort, which offered views of the sparkling Lake Lakhela. From budget-friendly hotels to luxurious resorts, Kumbhalgarh offers something for every traveller! Plus, the city's proximity to Udaipur, which is just two hours away, also opens up the accommodation options for tourists!

So, if you are looking for a peaceful two-day getaway, Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan is the place to be!