Watch: Bhagyashree Shares Precious Moments From Her Maha Kumbh Visit With Family

The Kumbh Mela, which kickstarted on January 13, has been pulling in large crowds at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The craze surrounding the sacred event is understandable because it is happening after 144 years. Even celebrities are flocking to the Mela to experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Bhagyashree has also joined the bandwagon. The actress recently jetted off to Prayagraj with her kids — Avantika and Abhimanyu Dassani. Bhagyashree posted snippets from the destination on Instagram. The video offers glimpses of the extensive mela ground, illuminated pathways, naga sadhus and the lakhs of devotees taking a dip in the waters. She also shared a peek into her tent stay. Serene boat rides were a part of her trip too.

Bhagyashre's side note read, “Prayagraj... the land of Sangam. Where not just the rivers meet.. but minds too...the spiritual existence that binds us together as souls.”

Interested to know more about Maha Kumbh Mela? Then check out these fundamental facts about the holy event:

Who Attends Maha Kumbh Mela?

The Maha Kumbh Mela brings together people from all walks of life, including devotees, sadhus, saints, pilgrims, ascetics and kalpvasis.

Location

The Kumbh Mela shifts between four sacred Indian locations, each associated with a holy river:

At the confluence of the Yamuna, Ganga, and the mythical invisible Saraswati in Prayagraj. On the banks of the Godavari in Nashik, Maharashtra. On the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. On the banks of the Shipra in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Significance

Kumbh and Maha Kumbh are sacred festivals deeply rooted in spiritual traditions. Devotees gather to immerse themselves in the holy rivers, seeking salvation. The sacred dip is believed to be a powerful act of purification. It offers a path toward spiritual liberation.

How To Reach?

By Air: The nearest airport to the Mela grounds is Prayagraj Airport, which has regular flights from major metro cities. International flyers should first arrive in Delhi or Varanasi and then take a connecting flight or train to Prayagraj.

By Rail: Prayagraj Junction is the closest railway station to the Mela grounds.

By Road: State-run buses from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) are available for those travelling by road to the Kumbh Mela.