Shimla City Guide: The Ultimate Travel Handbook For India's Queen Of Hills

Say a prayer at the Christ Church. Photo: iStock

4. Chadwick Falls

If you're up for a little offbeat adventure, head to Chadwick Falls, tucked away in a dense pine forest. The best time to visit is right after the monsoons (July-September) when the waterfall is at its peak. The short trek to reach the falls is worth it, especially if you love nature and a bit of solitude.

5. Viceregal Lodge

Now home to the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, this stunning colonial-era mansion once served as the summer residence of British viceroys. With its Scottish architecture, sprawling lawns, and rich history (where crucial pre-Independence discussions were held), this place is a must-visit for history buffs.

Also Read: Delhi City Guide: The Ultimate Insider's Guide To The Bustling Capital Of India

Where To Stay In Shimla:

1. The Oberoi Cecil

If you want a taste of British-era grandeur, The Oberoi Cecil is where you should be. With its old-world wooden interiors, warm fireplaces, and impeccable hospitality, this 5-star heritage hotel is perfect for a luxurious stay. The in-house restaurant serves a mix of Indian and continental delicacies, while the indoor heated pool ensures a relaxing experience, no matter the season.

Photo: Courtesy of The Oberoi Hotels

2. Wildflower Hall, An Oberoi Resort

For those looking for an ultra-luxurious experience away from the city's bustle, Wildflower Hall in Mashobra is a dream come true. The highlight? An outdoor infinity jacuzzi with jaw-dropping views of the Himalayas. The colonial-style property offers lavish suites, top-notch dining, and personalised spa treatments, making it an excellent pick for honeymooners and luxury seekers.

3. The Willow Banks

Another great option on Mall Road, The Willow Banks offers spacious rooms with balconies overlooking the mountains. The property features a multi-cuisine restaurant, a bar, and even a spa-ideal for unwinding after a long day of sightseeing. Its location makes it a great pick for those who love being in the heart of the action.

Photo: Courtesy of Hotel Willow Banks

4. Clarkes Hotel

Located on Mall Road, Clarkes Hotel is a mix of heritage charm and modern comfort. The hotel has a history dating back to 1898 and still retains its vintage vibe with elegant rooms and a cosy in-house bar. Since it's centrally located, you'll have easy access to all the major attractions without needing to hire a cab.

5. Snow Valley Resorts

Travelling on a budget but still want a comfortable stay with great views? Snow Valley Resorts ticks all the boxes. Located slightly away from the crowded city centre, it offers spacious rooms, panoramic balconies, and a peaceful atmosphere. It's an excellent choice for families and couples who prefer a quieter setting.

6. The Hosteller Shimla

For solo travellers and backpackers, The Hosteller Shimla is a fantastic budget option. This trendy hostel features dorms and private rooms with quirky interiors, common lounge areas, and a vibrant social scene. If you enjoy meeting fellow travellers and swapping stories over chai, this place is perfect.

Where To Eat In Shimla:

Himachali dham thali. Photo: iStock

1. Wake & Bake Cafe

Perched above Mall Road, Wake & Bake is the go-to place for pancakes, waffles, and freshly brewed coffee. The vibrant blue windows and mountain-facing balcony make it a perfect spot to start your day.

2. Indian Coffee House

An absolute legend in Shimla, this old-school cafe; serves up simple yet delicious South Indian food at budget-friendly prices. It's where locals, artists, and tourists gather over strong filter coffee and buttery dosas.

3. Eighteen71 Cookhouse & Bar

If you're in the mood for something more upscale, Eighteen71 Cookhouse offers a great mix of Himachali, Indian, and international cuisine, all in a beautiful, colonial-style setting.

Siddu is a must-have! Photo: iStock

4. Himachali Rasoi

For a traditional Himachal dham thali, head straight to Himachali Rasoi. The food here is a traditional Himachali feast, cooked in an earthy, home-style manner. Expect dishes like chana madra, tudkiya bhath, and siddu, a steamed wheat bun served with ghee.

Also Read: Hyderabad City Guide: Your Cheat Sheet On Where To Go, Eat, Shop In The City Of Pearls

Where To Shop In Shimla:

1. Tibetan Market

Located near the Ridge, this market is your go-to spot for cosy woollens, warm Pashmina shawls, and quirky silver jewellery.

2. Lakkar Bazaar

Shimla is famous for its wooden artefacts, and Lakkar Bazaar is the best place to shop for hand-carved souvenirs, walking sticks, and decorative pieces. Bargaining is a must!

Lakkar Bazaar is perfect for picking up a souvenir or two. Photo: iStock

3. Mall Road

From branded stores to local boutiques, Mall Road has everything -woollens, books, handicrafts, and even handmade chocolates. If you're into quirky bookstores, stop by Minerva Book House for rare finds.

Weather In Shimla (And The Best Time To Visit Shimla):

Shimla is a year-round destination, with each season offering a unique experience. Summers (March-June) are perfect for sightseeing, with pleasant temperatures ranging from 15 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius. Monsoons (July-September) bring lush greenery but also occasional landslides, making travel a bit unpredictable. Autumn (October-November) is one of the best times to visit, with clear skies, crisp air, and golden landscapes. For those chasing snow, winters (December-February) transform Shimla into a white paradise, with temperatures dipping to -2 degrees Celsius and frequent snowfall, especially in January. If you love snow sports, visit in late December or January, but if you prefer clear weather and fewer crowds, October and November are ideal.

Don't miss out on the ropeway ride. Photo: iStock

How To Reach Shimla:

1. By Air

The nearest airport is Jubbarhatti Airport (23 km from Shimla), but it has limited flights. Chandigarh Airport (113 km away) is a better option with more connectivity.

2. By Rail

The scenic Kalka-Shimla Toy Train is an experience in itself, winding through 103 tunnels and countless bridges. The journey takes about 5-6 hours from Kalka.

3. By Road

Regular buses and taxis operate from Delhi (342 km) and Chandigarh (113 km), making it one of the most accessible hill stations.

Getting Around Shimla:

The best way to explore Shimla is on foot, especially around Mall Road and The Ridge (where vehicles are restricted). Local Buses are a cheap and reliable option, but not the most comfortable one. Cabs are easily available, but fares can be high, especially in peak season. Toy Train is also a fun way to travel between nearby spots like Summer Hill and Tara Devi.