Delhi City Guide: The Ultimate Insider's Guide To The Bustling Capital Of India

Delhi is a city of contrasts, where the ancient and the modern coexist in a whirlwind of sights, sounds, and smells. Its chaotic streets are lined with bustling markets, historic monuments, and shimmering glass skyscrapers. In Old Delhi, narrow alleys are alive with the hum of rickshaws, street food vendors, and the aroma of spices, while New Delhi offers leafy avenues, grand colonial-era buildings, and wide open spaces. Iconic landmarks like the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and India Gate tell tales of the city's layered past, while its eclectic food scene, from sizzling kebabs to sweet desserts, keeps visitors coming back for more. With its energy, diversity, and soul, Delhi will stir your senses and captivate your heart. Here's your travel cheat sheet on where to go, stay, eat, and shop in the ever-so-enchanting capital city of India!

Here Is Your Handy City Guide To Delhi:

Where To Go In Delhi:

Red Fort

A UNESCO World Heritage site, Red Fort stands as a majestic reminder of Mughal architecture and India's rich history. Built by Emperor Shah Jahan in 1638, the fort features red sandstone walls and sprawling courtyards. It's a hub for tourists and history buffs, with highlights like the Diwan-i-Aam, Diwan-i-Khas, and evening sound-and-light shows. Located in Old Delhi, it's a must-visit spot to dive into India's vibrant cultural past.

Red Fort. Photo: iStock

Mehrauli Archaeological Park

A hidden gem in Delhi, Mehrauli Archaeological Park boasts a fascinating mix of ancient ruins, tombs, and historic monuments. Spanning 200 acres, it offers a glimpse into Delhi's layered history with structures from the Rajput, Mughal, and British eras. The main highlight is the Qutab Minar — the unmissable, soaring victory minaret, erected by Sultan Qutb-ud-din in 1193. Standing tall at 73 metres, the tower is ringed by intricately-carved sandstone bands that bear verses from the holy Quran. Other noticeable sites include Jamali Kamali Mosque, Rajon ki Baoli, and the Tomb of Balban. Surrounded by lush greenery, it's perfect for history enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Lotus Temple

Known for its stunning lotus-shaped architecture, the Lotus Temple is a Bahai House of Worship that symbolises unity and peace. Open to people of all faiths, the temple provides a tranquil atmosphere for meditation and reflection. Made of white marble, its unique design and serene ambience attract millions of visitors each year. Nestled in South Delhi, it's a spiritual and architectural marvel worth visiting.

Humayun's Tomb

Humayun's Tomb, a stunning Mughal architectural marvel, was built in 1570 by Queen Haji Begum in memory of Emperor Humayun. This UNESCO World Heritage site features beautiful Persian-style gardens, intricate carvings, and domes. Often regarded as the inspiration for the Taj Mahal, the tomb is a serene place for history lovers and photographers. Its symmetrical beauty and tranquil surroundings make it an essential stop for anyone exploring Delhi.

Humayun's Tomb. Photo: iStock

Jama Masjid

One of India's largest mosques, Jama Masjid is an architectural masterpiece built by Shah Jahan in 1656. With its red sandstone and white marble structure, towering minarets, and expansive courtyard, it reflects the grandeur of Mughal design. Located in Old Delhi near Chandni Chowk, it's a vibrant centre of worship and culture. Visitors can climb the minarets for stunning views of the city.

Sunder Nursery

Adjacent to Humayun's Tomb, Sunder Nursery is a picturesque heritage park featuring beautifully landscaped gardens, restored Mughal monuments, and vibrant flora. Spread over 90 acres, it's a biodiversity hotspot with themed gardens, water features, and birdwatching opportunities. Perfect for leisurely strolls, picnics, or photography, the nursery blends natural beauty with historical significance. It's a serene retreat for nature enthusiasts and history lovers alike.

India Gate

Standing tall at the heart of New Delhi, India Gate is a war memorial dedicated to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I. Designed by Edwin Lutyens in 1931, the 42-meter-high arch is surrounded by lush lawns, making it a popular picnic spot. At night, it's beautifully illuminated, offering a picturesque experience. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame burns beneath it as a tribute to fallen soldiers.

India Gate. Photo: iStock

Lodhi Gardens

A peaceful oasis in the heart of Delhi, Lodhi Gardens is a sprawling park that combines natural beauty with historical charm. It features stunning tombs from the Lodhi and Sayyid dynasties, surrounded by manicured gardens and walking paths. Perfect for morning walks, picnics, or photography, the park offers a serene escape from the city's hustle. Its mix of history and greenery makes it a favourite among locals and tourists.

National Museum

The National Museum in Delhi offers a treasure trove of India's cultural and historical heritage. Spanning over 5,000 years, its extensive collection includes artefacts from the Indus Valley Civilisation, Mughal miniatures, ancient sculptures, and rare manuscripts. The museum is a paradise for history and art enthusiasts, providing insights into India's diverse traditions and civilisations. A visit here is both educational and awe-inspiring.

Where To Stay In Delhi:

Delhi offers an array of ultra-luxury hotels, perfect for indulgence and comfort. Choose from iconic names like The Oberoi, The Leela Palace, ITC Maurya, JW Marriott, Shangri-La's Eros, Hyatt Regency, and Taj Mahal Hotel for opulent stays with world-class amenities, exquisite dining, and unparalleled service. For a more intimate experience, many boutique properties provide unique charm, blending luxury with character. Each of the following options offers a distinctive ambience tailored to meet the refined tastes of discerning travellers.

Haveli Dharampura

Nestled in the heart of Old Delhi, Haveli Dharampura is a restored 19th-century haveli that exudes heritage and charm. This boutique property offers elegant Mughal-era architecture, intricately carved balconies, and traditional decor that transports guests back in time. With its authentic dining experiences, rooftop views of Jama Masjid, and immersive cultural performances, Haveli Dharampura provides a luxurious and culturally rich stay, perfect for those looking to explore the historic essence of Delhi.

Haveli Dharampura. Photo: Instagram/havelidharampura

Andaz Delhi

Located in the vibrant Aerocity district, Andaz Delhi is a contemporary lifestyle hotel by Hyatt, blending urban luxury with artistic flair. Each room features unique artwork inspired by Delhi's cultural heritage, and the property boasts innovative dining options, including European and Indian cuisines. Its proximity to the airport, stylish design, wellness amenities, and eco-conscious practices make Andaz an ideal choice for modern travellers seeking a chic and sustainable stay.

The Lodhi

An epitome of modern luxury, The Lodhi stands out with its minimalist design, spacious suites, and private plunge pools. Located near key cultural landmarks like Humayun's Tomb, this boutique property combines sophistication with tranquillity. The hotel features world-class dining, a luxurious spa, and recreational facilities, including tennis courts. Renowned for its discreet service and serene ambience, The Lodhi caters to travellers seeking a seamless blend of comfort, privacy, and elegance.

The Lodhi. Photo: Instagram/thelodhidelhi

Bungalow 99

Located in the posh neighbourhood of Defence Colony, Bungalow 99 is a cosy boutique property offering a homely yet luxurious experience. With spacious, stylishly decorated suites and a focus on privacy, it's ideal for long stays or intimate gatherings. The property features thoughtful amenities like a shared lounge, terrace, and fully equipped kitchenettes. Bungalow 99's personalised service and peaceful setting create a warm and inviting atmosphere for discerning travellers.

The Manor

A serene oasis in South Delhi's bustling landscape, The Manor is a boutique hotel known for its understated elegance and personalised service. Surrounded by lush greenery, this heritage property offers minimalist interiors with a contemporary touch. Its renowned restaurant, Indian Accent, serves award-winning modern Indian cuisine. Perfect for relaxation, The Manor's tranquil ambience, spa services, and warm hospitality provide a rejuvenating retreat in the heart of the city.

Where To Eat In Delhi:

For Street Food

Delhi is a paradise for street food enthusiasts, offering an explosion of flavours across its bustling corners. Old Delhi is the epicentre of street food culture. Chandni Chowk's Paranthe Wali Gali serves crisp, stuffed parathas dripping in ghee, while nearby, Jung Bahadur Kachori Wala is famous for spicy kachoris and aloo sabzi. Don't miss Karim's for its melt-in-the-mouth kebabs and mutton korma. For sweet cravings, head to Giani's for rabri falooda. While at it, do try local eateries like Fateh Ki Kachori, Lotan Ke Chole Kulche, Kuremal Mohan Lal Kulfi Wale, and Aslam Butter Chicken.

In Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan colony, you'll find delectable momos, spicy thukpa, laphing, and tingmo (steamed bread) at local favourites like Ama Thakali. Connaught Place (CP), on the other hand, offers fusion street food at eateries like Keventers (milkshakes) and Wenger's Deli, alongside iconic Indian chaat options at Bengali Market.

Delhi street food. Photo: Instagram/romancingthefood

For hearty non-vegetarian fare, Rajinder Da Dhaba in Safdarjung is renowned for its succulent galouti kebabs and chicken tikka. Yashwant Place, known as the "momo hub," serves flavourful momos and chilli pork, ideal for spice lovers. Karol Bagh is another hotspot, with its golgappa vendors and shops like Roshan Di Kulfi for creamy kulfis and spicy chaat. Lastly, Dilli Haat brings together regional specialities under one roof — from Nagaland's pork delicacies to Rajasthani dal baati churma.

For Indian Cuisine

Delhi boasts an exceptional lineup of Indian restaurants. Indian Accent redefines Indian cuisine with its contemporary, globally inspired menu, featuring signature dishes like blue cheese naan and meetha achaar ribs. Bukhara, located in ITC Maurya, is iconic for its slow-cooked dal bukhara and tandoori platters. Another gem at ITC Maurya is Dum Pukht, known for its royal Awadhi biryanis and kebabs.

Indian cuisine at ITC Maurya. Photo: Instagram/itcmaurya

Juggernaut, a South Indian haven in Kailash Colony, offers crispy dosas, idlis, and authentic filter coffee in a cheerful ambience. For a traditional South Indian thali experience, Andhra Bhawan serves rich and spicy Andhra flavours at pocket-friendly prices. Carnatic Cafe is another favourite, particularly for its benne dosa and paddu.

For Pan-Asian Cuisine

Pan-Asian dining in Delhi is sophisticated and diverse. Baoshuan, perched atop The Oberoi, specialises in elevated Chinese dishes with a modern touch. Megu at The Leela showcases luxurious Japanese fare, including sushi and sashimi platters, while BOYA in Vasant Vihar offers inventive interpretations of Japanese-Peruvian fusion. Guppy in Lodhi Colony is celebrated for its vibrant ambience and standout sushi rolls, ramen bowls, and poke. The Spice Route at The Imperial takes diners on a culinary journey through Thailand, Vietnam, and beyond, with richly spiced and fragrant dishes.

Japanese cuisine at BOYA. Photo: Instagram/boyamalcha

For European Cuisine

For a European culinary escape, Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mehrauli provides Mediterranean-inspired dishes in a dreamy, rustic setting. The Big Chill, with multiple outlets, is a crowd favourite for its hearty pastas, pizzas, and decadent desserts like banoffee pie. The Grammar Room, nestled in the serene grounds of Mehrauli, offers a creative menu of European small plates and coffee.

For Coffee And Fresh Bakes

Delhi's cafe culture is thriving, with spots like Cafe Dali offering strong brews and European-style baked goods. Cafe Lota, located in the National Crafts Museum, serves artisanal coffee and unique fusion bites in an artsy space. Cafe Dori in Chhatarpur combines chic interiors with speciality coffee and freshly baked sourdough. La Croute is a hidden gem in Sunder Nagar for buttery croissants and pies, while AMA Cafe in Majnu Ka Tila is known for its elaborate breakfast menu that includes fluffy pancakes, eggs of choice, fresh juices, and pies.

La Croute. Photo: Instagram/lacroute_india

For Crafted Drinks

Delhi's nightlife boasts fantastic watering holes. Sidecar, in GK-2, is one of Asia's best bars, known for its craft cocktails and innovative menu. Lair in Vasant Kunj offers a sophisticated setting with a curated list of innovative drinks. PCO (Pass Code Only) is a speakeasy-style bar serving classic drinks with a twist. Home Delhi blends chic interiors with excellent mixology, while Hoots' in Vasant Vihar is perfect for laid-back evenings with friends over signature drinks.

Where To Shop In Delhi:

Chandni Chowk

One of Delhi's oldest markets, Chandni Chowk is a vibrant maze of narrow streets bustling with shops selling fabrics, jewellery, spices, and street food. It's a haven for bargain hunters and perfect for a taste of Old Delhi's charm. The market is known for its traditional Indian wear and intricate handcrafted goods.

Janpath

Janpath is a lively street market near Connaught Place, famous for trendy clothes, accessories, and souvenirs. You'll find everything from Tibetan artefacts to quirky jewellery and bohemian apparel. Bargaining is key here, and it's an excellent spot for affordable shopping with a youthful vibe.

Dilli Haat. Photo: iStock

Dilli Haat

Dilli Haat is a unique open-air market offering a blend of crafts, food, and culture from across India. Each stall represents a different state, showcasing handicrafts, textiles, and regional delicacies. It's a fantastic spot to explore India's rich traditions and indulge in authentic street food.

Sarojini Nagar

Sarojini Nagar is the go-to market for trendy clothes at unbeatable prices. Popular for export surplus items, you'll find stylish outfits, accessories, and home decor. Bargaining is a must, and it's especially popular among college students and fashion enthusiasts.

Khan Market

Khan Market is an upscale shopping destination known for branded stores, designer boutiques, and high-end restaurants. It's a favourite among expats and locals for its bookstores, organic food stores, and luxurious shopping experience. The market exudes an elite yet relaxed vibe.

Connaught Place. Photo: iStock

Connaught Place

Connaught Place (CP) is a shopper's paradise with its colonial architecture housing high-end stores, boutiques, and restaurants. From global brands to local stores, CP offers a mix of luxury and affordability. It's also a cultural hub with art galleries and cafes.

Weather In Delhi (And The Best Time To Visit Delhi):

Delhi experiences extreme weather, with scorching summers (April to June) and chilly winters (December to February). Monsoons (July to September) bring occasional heavy rains. The best time to visit is from October to March, when the weather is pleasant. This period sees clear skies and comfortable temperatures, ideal for sightseeing and exploring the city. The winter months, particularly, add a festive charm to Delhi with cultural events and vibrant markets.

How To Reach Delhi:

By Air

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport connects the city to major domestic and international destinations. It's well-equipped with modern facilities and convenient transportation options to the city centre.

By Rail

Delhi is a major railway hub with stations like New Delhi, Old Delhi, and Hazrat Nizamuddin connecting it to all parts of India. Trains range from budget to luxury options.

By Road

Delhi is accessible via a network of national highways, with regular bus services operated by state and private operators. Self-driving and cabs are also popular in nearby cities.

Delhi metro. Photo: iStock

Getting Around In Delhi:

Delhi offers diverse transport options, including the efficient Delhi Metro, which covers most areas of the city. Auto-rickshaws, taxis, and app-based cab services like Ola and Uber provide door-to-door convenience. Buses operated by DTC are affordable but crowded. For short distances, cycle-rickshaws are a unique experience. Renting a car or bike is also an option for independent travel. The metro and prepaid cab services are the most reliable for tourists.