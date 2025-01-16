7 Offbeat Weekend Getaways From Delhi That Promise More Than Just The Usual Break

Tired of heading to the same old weekend spots like Shimla or Jaipur? It's time to switch things up! Delhi brims with some truly underrated options when it comes to finding refreshing escapes from the capital's chaos. Whether you're craving peaceful hill towns, fascinating cultural hideaways, or scenic rural retreats, these destinations bring something unique to the table. Imagine long drives, breathtaking views, and a vibe so different that you'll feel like you've unlocked a hidden treasure. So, grab your bags, rally your travel gang (or go solo!), and let these offbeat weekend getaways from Delhi give your trip plans the upgrade they deserve.

Here Are 7 Offbeat Weekend Getaways From Delhi:

1. Barog, Himachal Pradesh

Distance from Delhi: 290 km

Travel time: 6-7 hours by road

Nestled in the Shivalik Hills, Barog is the quintessential tiny hill town with an old-world charm. The toy train of the Kalka-Shimla railway winds through this area, making it feel like you've stepped into a postcard. With its serene pine forests, cosy guesthouses, and great weather, Barog is a dream for couples and solo travellers alike. Don't miss the Barog Tunnel, one of the longest on the rail line, and some lip-smacking Himachali food at local eateries.

Barog. Photo: Instagram/ImagesOfIndia

2. Shekhawati, Rajasthan

Distance from Delhi: 270 km

Travel time: 6 hours by road

Famed for its stunning havelis adorned with intricate frescoes, Shekhawati is a hidden gem in Rajasthan. It's like walking through a colourful history book, with every building telling a story. Stay at a restored haveli for the ultimate regal experience and enjoy local Rajasthani delicacies. This lesser-known treasure trove of art and architecture is ideal for those who want to soak in culture without the touristy crowds.

3. Kuchesar, Uttar Pradesh

Distance from Delhi: 100 km

Travel time: 2.5 hours by road

A short drive from Delhi, Kuchesar is perfect for history buffs and those who fancy a slice of rural life. The star attraction here is the 18th-century Mud Fort, now converted into a heritage hotel. Stroll through sugarcane fields, try your hand at pottery, or indulge in a hearty farm-to-table meal. Kuchesar is the perfect antidote to city stress when you're pressed for time.

Kuchesar. Photo: Instagram/travelsofsamwise

4. Nahan, Himachal Pradesh

Distance from Delhi: 250 km

Travel time: 5-6 hours by road

Perched on a hilltop in Himachal Pradesh, Nahan is a lesser-explored hill station that offers panoramic views and a relaxed vibe. With clean streets, colonial-era buildings, and lush greenery, it's a refreshing break from the hustle of city life. Renuka Lake nearby is a must-visit for boating and spotting some wildlife. Nahan's charm lies in its simplicity - a perfect choice for a peaceful weekend.

5. Peora, Uttarakhand

Distance from Delhi: 370 km

Travel time: 8-9 hours by road

Tucked away in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, Peora is the place to go if you're looking for solitude and scenic beauty. This tiny hamlet, with its rolling orchards and terraced fields, feels like an untouched paradise. Perfect for nature walks, birdwatching, or just lazing around with a book, Peora is as laid-back as it gets. Make sure to stay at a heritage property or eco-lodge for a truly immersive experience.

Peora. Photo: Instagram/indianomads

6. Chakrata, Uttarakhand

Distance from Delhi: 320 km

Travel time: 8-9 hours by road

If you're an adventure enthusiast, Chakrata should be your next weekend destination. Surrounded by deodar forests and offering thrilling treks, camping spots, and cascading waterfalls, this place is a nature lover's paradise. Tiger Falls is a must-see, and the lack of commercialisation adds to its charm. With crisp mountain air and starlit skies, Chakrata is the perfect mix of adrenaline and calm.

7. Sambhar, Rajasthan

Distance from Delhi: 320 km

Travel time: 7 hours by road

India's largest inland salt lake, Sambhar is nothing short of surreal. The shimmering white landscapes are a photographer's delight, especially during sunset. The town itself is small and unassuming, but the lake makes it worth the journey. Flamingos and other migratory birds often grace the waters, adding to the magic. Sambhar is one of those places that makes you feel like you've stumbled upon a hidden world.

Sambhar. Photo: Instagram/firangi_photowala

Tips For Planning Your Weekend Escape:

Start Early: Most of these destinations require a good chunk of driving, so leave at dawn to avoid traffic and maximise your time there.

Pack Smart: Comfortable shoes, snacks, and an emergency kit are essential for any road trip.

Stay Local: Opt for homestays and boutique accommodations to get a real feel of the place.

Check The Weather: Some of these spots are best visited during specific seasons, so plan accordingly.