Sip, Savour, Repeat: 8 Best Vineyards In India For A Relaxing Weekend Getaway

When planning a weekend getaway in India, vineyards may not be the first thing that springs to mind, but there are many reasons why they should be. Nestled amidst lush landscapes, these wine havens offer more than just a tasting experience — they provide a chance to unwind, indulge, and enjoy the finer things in life. Whether you're a wine enthusiast or simply looking for a refreshing escape from the urban chaos, the best vineyards of India offer the perfect setting. Think leisurely strolls through verdant vineyards, sampling world-class wines, and soaking in stunning views. From the rolling hills of Maharashtra to the cool climes of Karnataka, here's a round-up of the best vineyards in India that are perfect for a laid-back weekend getaway.

Here Are The 8 Best Vineyards In India:

1. Sula Vineyards, Nashik

Sula Vineyards in Nashik is one of the most renowned wine destinations in India. Celebrated for its Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc, and Zinfandel, this vineyard has something for every wine lover. Visitors can enjoy guided tours, tastings, and a rooftop wine bar offering stunning views of the surrounding hills. The Source, Sula's boutique resort, is perfect for an overnight stay. Their sparkling wines are particularly popular and make for a great takeaway.

Photo: Instagram/sula_vineyards

2. Grover Zampa Vineyards, Nandi Hills

Grover Zampa Vineyards in Nandi Hills is a must-visit for wine enthusiasts near Bengaluru. Known for their La Reserve, Viognier, and Sauvignon Blanc, they have an impressive selection of reds and whites. The vineyard tour includes a glimpse of their vast barrel room and insights into the winemaking process. The serene surroundings of Nandi Hills make it an ideal spot to savour their sparkling wines.

3. Fratelli Wines, Solapur

Fratelli Wines in Solapur is a standout vineyard with Italian roots. Their portfolio features Merlot, Sangiovese, and the premium Sette blend. A full-day tour includes tastings, walks through the vineyards, and a peek into their wine production process. The luxury guesthouse at Fratelli makes it an ideal spot for a weekend escape.

Photo: Instagram/fratelliwines

4. York Winery, Nashik

York Winery in Nashik is a boutique vineyard loved for its elegant wines like the Arros blend and crisp Chenin Blanc. The tasting room offers a breathtaking view of Gangapur Dam, making it an excellent choice for a peaceful evening. Personalised tours and the serene location add to its charm.

5. KRSMA Estates, Hampi

KRSMA Estates in Hampi is celebrated for its Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz. This relatively new vineyard has already made a mark with its award-winning wines. Though there are no on-site accommodations, the vineyard pairs well with a day of exploring Hampi's ancient ruins. It's an ideal destination for a day trip combined with wine tasting.

Photo: Instagram/krsmaestates

6. Soma Vine Village, Nashik

Soma Vine Village in Nashik is known for its Shiraz and Sauvignon Blanc. The estate blends wine tourism with holistic wellness, offering a refreshing escape. The resort features spacious villas and spa services, making it ideal for both wine lovers and wellness enthusiasts.

7. Vallonne Vineyards, Nashik

Vallonne Vineyards in Nashik offers stunning views of the Sahyadri mountains and a selection of French-style wines, including Rose and Malbec. Their on-site restaurant, Malaka Spice, serves Asian-inspired dishes that pair beautifully with their wines. The boutique rooms are cosy — making Vallonne a lovely choice for a relaxed weekend.

Photo: Instagram/vallonne_vineyards

8. Chandon India, Nashik

Chandon India in Nashik is a renowned name for sparkling wines. Their Brut and Rose are favourites among visitors. The vineyard features guided tours and tastings that showcase the craftsmanship behind their wines. While they don't have accommodations, the vineyard is conveniently located near Nashik city for a day visit.