5 Offbeat Summer Getaways In India You'll Want To Escape To In 2025

Summer in India usually means sweltering heat, packed hill stations, and overpriced resorts. But what if you could escape to a place where the air is crisp, the crowds are few, and nature still feels untouched? While destinations like Manali and Ooty get all the attention, there are hidden gems waiting to be explored — places where you can stretch out on a quiet beach, walk through misty meadows, or soak in river island serenity. Whether you're after cool mountain retreats or offbeat coastal escapes, these five lesser-known summer destinations promise all the beauty, minus the chaos. Ready for a crowd-free getaway?

Here Are 5 Lesser-Known Summer Destinations In India:

1. Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh

Tucked away in Himachal, Khajjiar is a dream for those who love lush meadows, pine forests, and a laid-back vibe. The best part? It still flies under the radar compared to its overcrowded neighbour, Dalhousie. Whether you're horseback riding across the green pastures, enjoying a quiet picnic by Khajjiar Lake, or soaking in breathtaking views of the Dhauladhar range, this place feels like a postcard come to life. And yes, the weather stays refreshingly cool even in peak summer.

Majuli. Photo: iStock

2. Majuli, Assam

Floating in the middle of the Brahmaputra River, Majuli is unlike anywhere else in India. This unique island is a paradise of lush greenery, traditional Assamese culture, and ancient monasteries. Home to the famous Neo-Vaishnavite Satras, Majuli offers a rare glimpse into a way of life that's been preserved for centuries. The island is also at risk of disappearing due to erosion, so visiting now means witnessing something truly special before it's too late.

3. Gokarna, Karnataka

If you love the idea of Goa but not the packed beaches and sky-high prices, Gokarna is the answer. This coastal town is known for its unspoilt beaches, relaxed vibe, and backpacker-friendly cafes. Kudle and Om Beach are perfect for lazy sunbathing, while Half Moon Beach is only accessible via a short trek or boat ride, making it feel like a hidden gem. Plus, the local seafood is top-notch — think fresh fish curry served with a view of the Arabian Sea.

Vagamon. Photo: iStock

4. Vagamon, Kerala

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Vagamon is the cooler, quieter cousin of Munnar. Rolling tea plantations, misty hills, and charming meadows make it an absolute treat for nature lovers. Whether you're hiking up Thangalpara, paragliding over the valleys, or just sipping chai with a view, Vagamon is all about slow travel and soaking in the moment. And since it sits at a higher altitude, the temperature here stays pleasant even in the middle of summer.

5. Kadmat Island, Lakshadweep

Forget Maldives — Kadmat Island offers the same white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters but without the hefty price tag or over-tourism. This tiny coral atoll in Lakshadweep is perfect for diving, snorkelling, or just unwinding with a book by the beach. With limited accommodation options, it remains blissfully uncrowded, making it ideal for those who want a peaceful island escape. The best time to visit? Definitely summer, when the waters are at their calmest and the marine life is at its most vibrant.