Spring Escapes: 5 Best Places To Enjoy Spring in India In March 2025

Spring in India is pure magic-flowers are in full bloom, the weather is just right, and every destination feels like it's showing off its best side. This makes March an easy pick to travel through the country. The winter chill slowly fades away, summer's heat hasn't taken over yet, and nature is at its prettiest. From misty hill stations to riverfront retreats, every part of the country has something special to offer. Whether you're craving adventure, peace, or just a break from city life, these spring destinations in India promise an unforgettable getaway during the month of March.

Here Are 5 Spring Destinations You Can Visit In India This March:

1. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

March brings the best of Rishikesh — cool mornings, sunny afternoons, and just the right nip in the air. This is also when river rafting season is in full swing, with adventure seekers taking on the rapids of the Ganges. If you're more into relaxation, the International Yoga Festival (March 1-7, 2025) attracts wellness enthusiasts from across the world. Evenings here are magical, whether you're watching the famous Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat or grabbing a bite at one of the many riverside cafes.

Yumthang Valley, Sikkim. Photo: iStock

2. Yumthang Valley, Sikkim

If you want to see nature at its most vibrant, head to Yumthang Valley in March. Known as the 'Valley of Flowers of the East,' this stunning stretch bursts into colour as rhododendrons bloom in shades of red, pink, and purple. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks and lush meadows, it feels like a scene straight out of a fairytale. The weather is crisp but comfortable, making it perfect for long walks and photography. If you have time, a trip to nearby Zero Point will leave you speechless — it's one of the few places where you can still see snow in spring.

3. Munnar, Kerala

Tea lovers, this one's for you. Munnar's tea gardens are at their lushest in March, thanks to the perfect balance of sunshine and misty mornings. The weather is pleasantly cool, making it the best time to visit Eravikulam National Park, where you might spot the endangered Nilgiri Tahr. Waterfalls like Attukal and Lakkam are at their fullest, and the sunrise from Top Station is something you'll never forget. And, of course, no trip is complete without a fresh cup of locally grown tea, best enjoyed with a view of the rolling hills.

Spiti Valley. Photo: iStock

4. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Spiti in March is for travellers who like their landscapes dramatic. The valley is still covered in snow, but the roads begin to open up, making it an ideal time for those who want winter vibes without the extreme cold of peak season. The monasteries, especially Key Monastery, look straight out of a postcard against the snowy mountains. Night skies are unbelievably clear, perfect for stargazing. And if you're lucky, you might even spot a snow leopard — March is one of the best months for sightings.

5. Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg in March smells like a dream. Coffee plantations are in bloom, covering the region in tiny white flowers that give off the sweetest aroma. The rolling green hills look fresher than ever, and the weather is ideal for a trek up Tadiandamol, Coorg's highest peak. If you love wildlife, Nagarhole National Park is home to elephants, leopards, and even the occasional tiger. Don't leave without tasting authentic Coorgi pandi (pork) curry — it's a local favourite for a reason.