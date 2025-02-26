5 Hidden Waterfalls In The Western Ghats That Are Worth The Trek

The Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage site, are a paradise for waterfall lovers. But while places like Jog Falls and Dudhsagar steal the spotlight, several lesser-known waterfalls remain tucked away in dense forests and hilly trails. These hidden gems are perfect for those who don't mind a bit of a trek to reach something spectacular. Picture crystal-clear pools, towering cliffs, and the sheer joy of finding an untouched slice of nature. Whether you're looking for a weekend escape or an offbeat nature's spot away from the crowds, these five hidden waterfalls in the Western Ghats offer solitude, adventure, and jaw-dropping views.

Here Are 5 Secret Waterfalls In The Western Ghats:

1. Bandaje Falls, Karnataka

Nestled in the Kudremukha range, Bandaje Falls is a 200-foot cascade accessible only through a challenging trek. The journey takes you through dense forests and rolling grasslands, rewarding adventurers with panoramic views and a refreshing plunge pool at the base. Due to its remote location, it's essential to hire a local guide and obtain necessary permissions from the Belthangady wildlife range office.

2. Thommankuthu Waterfalls, Kerala

Located 18 km from Thodupuzha in Idukki District, Thommankuthu is a series of 12 falls spread over a 5-km stretch. This eco-tourism hotspot offers trekking opportunities through lush forests, with each cascade presenting a unique spectacle. The area's rich biodiversity makes it a haven for nature enthusiasts.

3. Sirimane Falls, Karnataka

A short 5 km drive from the village of Kigga near Sringeri leads to Sirimane Falls. This picturesque waterfall, approximately 15 metres tall, is surrounded by dense greenery and offers a serene spot for visitors. An entry fee is collected to maintain the facilities, which include walkways and viewpoints. The falls also support a small hydroelectric plant that powers nearby villages.

Sathodi Falls. Photo: iStock

4. Sathodi Falls, Karnataka

Approximately 25 km from Yellapur, Sathodi Falls is a 15-metre tall cascade nestled amidst dense forests. The falls merge into the backwaters of the Kodasalli Dam, creating a picturesque setting. A short trek through the verdant landscape leads visitors to this serene spot, perfect for picnics and nature walks.

5. Vibhuthi Falls, Karnataka

Situated near the village of Mabgi, Vibhuthi Falls derives its name from the limestone deposits in the area, with 'Vibhuthi' meaning 'ash' in Kannada. The multi-tiered waterfall cascades down rocky steps into a clear pool, ideal for a refreshing dip. The trek to the falls is relatively easy, making it accessible for most visitors. The best time to visit is post-monsoon, from October to February, when the falls are in full flow.