Pune City Guide: Your Ultimate Handbook On Where To Go, Eat, Stay, And Shop

Pune is one of those cities that feels like home, even if it's your first time visiting. It's got the energy of a bustling metropolis but without the overwhelming chaos. Known as Maharashtra's cultural capital, Pune blends old-world charm with a modern, youthful vibe-thanks to its prestigious universities and IT hubs. One moment, you're marvelling at grand Maratha-era forts, and the next, you're sipping on craft beer at a trendy microbrewery. Whether you're here for history, food, shopping, or just a chill weekend, Pune's got you covered. Here's the only Pune city guide you'll ever need to explore this incredible metropolis.

Here Is Your Ultimate Pune City Guide:

Where To Go In Pune:

1. Shaniwar Wada

If you've watched Bollywood blockbuster Bajirao Mastani, you probably remember the grand fort where Bajirao Peshwa and his family lived. While much of Shaniwar Wada was destroyed in a fire, the massive stone walls and the iconic Delhi Darwaza still stand tall. Walk through its ruins, hear tales of its haunting past, and picture the grandeur of Pune's Maratha era. Pro tip: Visit in the evening for the light and sound show that brings history to life.

Shaniwar Wada. Photo: iStock

2. Aga Khan Palace

More than just an architectural marvel, this palace holds deep historical significance. It served as a prison for Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during the freedom movement. The lush gardens and Italian arches make it a peaceful escape from the city's hustle.

3. Osho Ashram

If you're looking for some tranquillity (or just curious about Osho's philosophies), this ashram in Koregaon Park is worth a visit. It's a mix of meditation spaces, lush gardens, and even a swimming pool — more like a wellness retreat than a traditional ashram. The energy here is unique, and whether you believe in the Osho way of life or not, it's definitely an experience.

Aga Palace. Photo: iStock

4. Parvati Hil

Climb up 103 steps to reach Parvati Temple, and you'll be rewarded with a panoramic view of Pune. The hill also has a museum showcasing Peshwa-era artefacts. It's best visited in the early morning or around sunset when the city looks golden under the sun.

5. FC Road And MG Road

These two roads sum up Pune's vibe — laid-back yet lively. Fergusson College Road (FC Road) is packed with street stalls, hip cafes, and local boutiques, while MG Road is where you'll find high-street shopping, old bookstores, and classic bakeries like Kayani.

Where To Stay In Pune:

1. Luxury Hotels

If you're looking to be pampered, Conrad Pune by Hilton is where you should check in. The grand lobby, multiple dining outlets, outdoor pool, spacious rooms with bathtubs overlooking the city, and impeccable service make it one of Pune's finest hotels. With its rooftop bar Paasha offering spectacular city views, a fabulous breakfast spread, and luxurious rooms, JW Marriott Pune is a favourite among business and leisure travellers alike. The attached Bhau Kadam Theatre and a variety of dining options make it an entertainment hotspot.

Conrad Pune. Photo: iStock

2. Boutique/ Mid-Range Stays

Located in Koregaon Park, The O Hotel is a trendy boutique hotel with a modern aesthetic. The rooftop pool is a great place to unwind after a day of exploring, and its location means you're just minutes away from Pune's best cafes, restaurants, and bars. Situated near Pune Airport, Hyatt Pune is perfect for those looking for a comfortable and stylish stay without spending a fortune. The hotel's in-house restaurant, Baan Tao, is a favourite among Thai food lovers.

3. Budget Picks

E-Square Hotel is a budget-friendly option attached to a mini multiplex-yes, you can catch a movie without leaving the premises! Located near Shivajinagar, it offers comfortable rooms, a gym, and a great rooftop restaurant. If you prefer hostel-style living with a social vibe, The Hosteller Pune in Koregaon Park is a great pick. It's pocket-friendly, clean, and a great way to meet fellow travellers.

Where To Eat In Pune:

1. Iconic Restaurants

Ask any local about Pune's best breakfast, and they'll say Vaishali. Located on FC Road, this legendary eatery is famous for its crispy dosas, soft idlis, and strong filter coffee. The vibe? Always buzzing. One of Pune's oldest Irani cafes, Goodluck Cafe is where you go for classic bun maska, Irani chai, and a plate of mutton keema pav. The vintage wooden furniture and the smell of freshly-brewed chai make it an experience. A visit to Pune isn't complete without a stop at Kayani Bakery on East Street. Their Shrewsbury biscuits and Mawa cakes are legendary and sell out fast, so go early!

Misal Pav. Photo: iStock

2. Regional Cuisine

If you want to try a proper Maharashtrian thali, Shabree on FC Road is the place to go. From puran poli (sweet flatbread) to bhakri with pithla (spicy gram flour curry), every dish is bursting with local flavours. Sujata Mastani is the go-to spot to try 'mastani' — a Pune speciality thick milkshake topped with ice cream in various popular flavours, like Kesar Pista and Mango.

3. Trendy Restaurants And Cafes

A Pune institution, German Bakery is famous for its relaxed vibe, continental breakfasts, and cheesecakes. The baked fish and chicken steak are top picks. Craving Thai, Vietnamese, or Malaysian food? Malaka Spice in Koregaon Park serves some of the best Asian cuisine in Pune. Their outdoor seating and fairy lights make for a cosy dinner spot. If you love a place that looks as good as its food tastes, The Sassy Spoon in Koregaon Park is perfect. Try their pink sauce pasta and basil lemonade.

4. Best Bars And Pubs

If you love live music, themed parties, and a super-chilled crowd, High Spirits in Koregaon Park is the place to be. Their cocktails and beer buckets keep the energy high. Perfect for after-work drinks or a casual night out, Elephant & Co (ECO) in Kalyani Nagar also serves amazing cocktails and bar snacks. The outdoor seating is a bonus.

Where To Shop In Pune:

1. Street Shopping

If you love street shopping, Tulsi Baug in the heart of Pune is a must-visit. You'll find everything from clothes and accessories to home decor and imitation jewellery — just remember to bargain! Laxmi Road is a bustling shopping street where you'll find the best sarees, lehengas, and Maharashtrian jewellery. Ideal for wedding shopping or adding some traditional flair to your wardrobe.

Tulsi Baug. Photo: iStock

2. High-End Shopping

Located in Viman Nagar, Phoenix Marketcity is Pune's biggest mall. From high-street brands like Zara, H&M, and Sephora to luxury stores and a massive food court, this mall has it all. If you're looking for premium brands, Pavilion Mall on SB Road is the place to go. It houses outlets for Tommy Hilfiger, Armani Exchange, and more.

3. Local Specialties

If you love handmade artefacts and Maharashtrian-style furniture, Bajirao Road is where you'll find gorgeous pieces at reasonable prices. On the other hand, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Market is a hidden gem for spices, pickles, and local Maharashtrian snacks like chakli and bhakarwadi. Great for foodie souvenirs!

Weather In Pune (Best Time To Visit Pune):

Pune has pleasant weather for most of the year, but the best time to visit is between October and March. Summers (April-June) can get quite hot, while monsoons (July-September) bring heavy rains, making outdoor travel tricky. Winters are mild and perfect for sightseeing.

Parvati Hill. Photo: iStock

How To Reach Pune:

By Air

Pune International Airport (PNQ) in Lohegaon is well-connected to major Indian cities and a few international destinations. It's about 10 km from the city centre.

By Rail

Pune Junction is a major railway station with trains from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and other key cities. The Deccan Queen and Shatabdi Express from Mumbai are popular choices.

By Road

Pune is just 3-4 hours from Mumbai via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Buses, cabs, and self-drive options are easily available.

Getting Around In Pune

Auto-rickshaws and app-based cabs (Ola, Uber) are the most convenient. Pune's public buses (PMPML) are budget-friendly but can get crowded. If you love biking around, you can rent two-wheelers — ideal for navigating the city's narrow lanes.