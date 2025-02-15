Chennai City Guide: Where To Eat, Stay, And Play In Tamil Nadu's Coastal Capital

If you think Chennai is all about its beaches and temples, you're in for a surprise. Yes, the city is home to the magnificent Kapaleeshwarar Temple and the ever-busy Marina Beach, but it's also packed with stylish boutique hotels, buzzing bazaars, and a street food culture that can give any metro a run for its money. From fiery Chettinad curries to artsy cafes tucked inside heritage bungalows, Chennai is a playground for both history buffs and food lovers. Whether you're strolling through colourful markets, sipping on a perfectly brewed tumbler of filter coffee, or bar-hopping in the city's ever-evolving nightlife scene, there's never a dull moment here. So, if you're planning a trip, here's your Chennai city guide for everything you need to know about exploring Tamil Nadu's dynamic capital.

Also Read: Hyderabad City Guide: Your Cheat Sheet On Where To Go, Eat, Shop In The City Of Pearls

Here Is The Ultimate City Guide To Chennai:

Where To Go In Chennai:

1. Marina Beach

Let's start with the OG of Chennai attractions — Marina Beach. It's not just one of the longest urban beaches in the world, it's also the city's beating heart. Expect everything from sunset cricket matches to snack vendors selling spicy sundal (a local chickpea salad). Take a long, breezy walk, sip on some tender coconut water, and soak in the chaotic yet calming vibe.

Marina Beach. Photo: iStock

2. Santhome Cathedral

Did you know one of the 12 apostles of Jesus Christ is buried in Chennai? Santhome Cathedral, a stunning whitewashed church near Marina Beach, is said to be built over the tomb of St. Thomas. Whether you're into history or just want to enjoy the peaceful ambience, this Gothic-style church is worth a stop when you are looking for things to do in Chennai.

3. East Coast Road Drive

If you have a thing for road trips, Chennai's East Coast Road (ECR) is your best bet. This scenic highway, lined with beach resorts, quirky cafes, and adventure parks, makes for a great day out. Stop by Covelong Beach for some surfing, or swing by DakshinaChitra, a heritage museum that showcases South Indian culture in the most Instagram-worthy way.

4. Kapaleeshwarar Temple

You don't have to be religious to appreciate the beauty of Kapaleeshwarar Temple. This 7th-century marvel in Mylapore is an explosion of colours, with towering gopurams (entrance towers) adorned with intricate carvings. Early mornings are the best time to visit, when the temple hums with prayers, flower sellers, and the occasional peacock wandering about.

Kapaleeshwarar Temple. Photo: iStock

5. George Town

Love chaotic markets? George Town is a goldmine of narrow lanes packed with spice stalls, saree shops, and old-world charm. Sowcarpet, in particular, is known for its North Indian street food — think piping hot jalebis, chaat, and buttery pav bhaji. Go with an empty stomach and zero expectations, and you'll leave with a full heart (and shopping bags).

Also Read: Delhi City Guide: The Ultimate Insider's Guide To The Bustling Capital Of India

Where To Stay In Chennai:

1. ITC Grand Chola

If you're in the mood to splurge, ITC Grand Chola is pure grandeur. Think palatial architecture, massive chandeliers, and some of the best South Indian food in the city. Bonus: It's super close to the airport.

2. The Leela Palace Chennai

Sitting pretty along the coast, The Leela Palace is all about stunning sea views and five-star comfort. The infinity pool alone is worth the stay, and the seafood at China XO is top-tier.

The Leela Palace Chennai. Photo: Courtesy of The Leela Palace, Hotels & Resorts

3. Zostel Chennai

Travelling on a budget? Zostel Chennai, a funky backpacker hostel in the heart of the city, is affordable, social, and super aesthetic. It's a great place to meet fellow travellers, plus it's close to some of the best street food joints.

Where To Eat In Chennai:

1. Ratna Cafe

A trip to Chennai is incomplete without a meal at Ratna Cafe. This no-frills eatery is legendary for its idlis, which come absolutely drenched in piping hot sambar. It's messy, comforting, and ridiculously good. The ghee roast dosa and filter coffee are also top-notch.

2. Murugan Idli Shop

Another Chennai institution, Murugan Idli Shop serves idlis so soft they practically melt in your mouth. Pair them with their famous variety of chutneys and a side of podi dosa (spiced lentil powder dosa) for the ultimate South Indian breakfast experience.

Photo: iStock

3. The Marina

If you love seafood, The Marina is a must-visit. This upscale restaurant lets you pick your own fish, prawns, or crabs from a fresh catch and have them cooked exactly how you like-grilled, tandoori-style, or drenched in spicy Chettinad masala. The nethili fry (fried anchovies) and prawn thokku (spicy prawn curry) are crowd favourites.

4. Savera Hotel's The Leather Bar

Chennai's nightlife scene is growing, and The Leather Bar at Savera Hotel is one of its most stylish spots. With dim lighting, plush seating, and a solid cocktail menu, it's the perfect place to unwind. Their tamarind whisky sour is a must-try, and the bar nibbles — especially the masala peanuts and chicken tikka — hit the right spot.

Where To Shop In Chennai:

1. T Nagar

This place is madness, but in the best way. T Nagar is home to Chennai's biggest saree showrooms, including Nalli and Pothys, where you can find everything from bridal Kanjeevarams to breezy cotton sarees. If you're into gold jewellery, places like GRT and Lalitha Jewellery are iconic.

2. Phoenix Marketcity

If air-conditioned malls are more your vibe, Phoenix Marketcity has everything from Zara and H&M to a massive food court. Perfect for when you need a break from Chennai's humidity.

Go saree shopping when in the city, Photo: Instagram/___froeia___9

3. Pondy Bazaar

Want to shop like a local? Pondy Bazaar is where you'll find street-side stalls selling jhumkas, sandals, and knock-off branded bags at bargain prices. Bring your best haggling game.

Weather In Chennai (Best Time to Visit Chennai):

Chennai is hot almost all year round, but if you want pleasant weather, visit between November and February. That's when the city cools down enough for sightseeing without feeling like you're melting. Avoid May at all costs unless you want to experience peak summer.

Also Read: Shimla City Guide: The Ultimate Travel Handbook For India's Queen Of Hills

How To Reach Chennai:

By Air

Chennai International Airport (MAA) is well-connected to major cities across India and beyond. It's about a 30-45 minute drive to the city centre, depending on traffic.

By Rail

Chennai has two major railway stations: Chennai Central (for north and west India routes) and Chennai Egmore (for south India connections). Trains are a great way to reach the city if you're travelling within the country.

Chennai Central. Photo: iStock

By Road

If you're road-tripping, Chennai has excellent highway connections to cities like Bengaluru, Puducherry, and Hyderabad. The drive from Bengaluru takes around 6-7 hours, while Puducherry is just 3 hours away.

Getting Around In Chennai:

The Chennai Metro is clean, quick, and air-conditioned-perfect for dodging traffic. Auto-rickshaws are everywhere, but make sure you agree on a price before hopping in (or insist on the meter). Ola and Uber are the easiest ways to get around, though surge pricing can be a pain during rush hours. But if you're feeling adventurous, Chennai's crowded suburban trains are a cheap and fast way to travel long distances.