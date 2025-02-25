Birdwatching In Delhi-NCR: 5 Best Spots For Bird Lovers

Delhi-NCR might be one of the busiest urban regions in India, but it also offers some incredible birdwatching spots if you know where to look. With its mix of wetlands, forests, and green belts, the region attracts hundreds of bird species throughout the year. Winter is peak season, bringing migratory birds from as far as Siberia, but even in summer, local species put on a show. Whether you're a serious birder with binoculars or just someone who loves nature, these spots offer a chance to slow down and take in the sights and sounds of Delhi-NCR's feathered residents.

Here Are 5 Must-Visit Birdwatching Spots In Delhi-NCR:

1. Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Straddling the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, Okhla Bird Sanctuary is a paradise for bird lovers. Spread over 4 square kilometres, it's home to more than 300 species, including the striking black-headed ibis, vibrant kingfishers, and the endangered Indian skimmer. Winter is the best time to visit, as migratory birds like the northern shoveler and bar-headed goose flock here in large numbers. The sanctuary's diverse habitat — marshes, grasslands, and the Yamuna riverbanks — makes it a great spot to sit back, relax, and enjoy the sights of birds in their natural habitat.

2. Sultanpur National Park

Located about 40 km from Delhi in Haryana, Sultanpur National Park is a must-visit for birdwatchers, especially in winter. This biodiversity hotspot attracts migratory birds from Europe, Central Asia, and Siberia, making it a spectacle for anyone with a keen eye. Expect to see flamingos, Eurasian wigeons, pelicans, and even the elusive spotted owlet. The park has well-laid-out trails and watchtowers, making it easy to observe birds without disturbing them. While it's busiest in the colder months, even during the summer, you can spot resident species like peafowls, babblers, and parakeets.

3. Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

Tucked away near the Delhi-Haryana border, Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary is a hidden gem for birdwatching. Spread across over 32 sq km, this protected forest is home to more than 200 bird species, including the Indian paradise flycatcher, crested serpent eagle, and grey francolin. The dense vegetation and serene water bodies make it a favourite among both birds and nature lovers. Early mornings are the best time to visit, when the air is filled with bird calls, and the golden light makes for stunning photography. Keep an eye out for mammals too — jackals and nilgais occasionally make an appearance!

4. Najafgarh Jheel

This vast wetland on the outskirts of Delhi is slowly gaining attention among serious birdwatchers. Najafgarh Jheel and its surrounding marshes are home to thousands of migratory and resident birds, including painted storks, black-necked storks, and various species of ducks and waders. The best way to experience this spot is with a zoom lens and a bit of patience — the lake's open landscapes make it a great place for spotting raptors like marsh harriers and steppe eagles. It's not as crowded as some of the other bird sanctuaries, which makes it a peaceful getaway for nature enthusiasts.

5. Yamuna Biodiversity Park

Who says you have to leave the city for a great birding experience? Yamuna Biodiversity Park, located in north Delhi, is a green oasis with a growing list of bird species. From Indian hornbills and purple herons to cormorants and jacanas, the park's wetlands and woodlands attract plenty of winged visitors. It's also an important conservation site, helping restore Delhi's natural ecosystem. The park conducts guided birdwatching walks, making it an ideal spot for beginners looking to learn more about local birds.

Pro Tips for Birdwatching in Delhi-NCR

Best Time To Visit: October to March is peak birdwatching season, thanks to migratory species. However, resident birds can be spotted all year round.

Essentials To Carry: Binoculars, a camera with a zoom lens, a field guide or birding app, and lots of patience!

Ideal Timings: Early mornings (around sunrise) are the best, as birds are most active and lighting is perfect for photography.

Respect The Wildlife: Avoid making loud noises, don't feed the birds, and stick to designated trails to minimise disturbance.