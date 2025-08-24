Nutritionist's Guide To Postpartum Healing: What New Mothers Should Eat And Skip

Postpartum recovery is a sensitive phase that requires proper nutrition along with sufficient rest. The physical toll of childbirth, hormonal fluctuations and low energy are common challenges faced by new mothers. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra emphasises that your diet during these critical weeks can either support or slow down recovery. To ensure a smoother journey, she highlights foods to avoid and their healthier substitutes.

“Postpartum recovery needs the right foods to heal, balance hormones, and support breastfeeding,” Lovneet writes in the caption of her post.

Iron stores are low

Tea, coffee and green tea may be comforting, but they hinder iron absorption. Lovneet suggests lemon water with garden cress (halim) laddoos instead. The iron-rich halim seeds, paired with vitamin C from lemon, boost absorption and help replenish iron levels.

Mood and energy are fragile

Postpartum mood swings and energy dips are normal, and many new moms reach for sugary snacks or processed carbs. Lovneet advises avoiding refined carbohydrates and biscuits, recommending instead foxtail millet khichdi cooked with moong dal and a drizzle of ghee. This wholesome dish balances blood sugar, stabilises mood and promotes serotonin production.

Bone health

Breastfeeding raises calcium demands, while processed and salty foods can increase calcium loss by promoting urination. Lovneet recommends black sesame, jaggery and gond laddoos, which are packed with calcium, iron and healthy fats – strengthening bones and supporting lactation.

Gut health

Although popular, cold green smoothies can be harsh on a recovering gut. A better choice, according to Lovneet, is warm rice kanji with ajwain. Light, easy to digest and gut-friendly, it soothes discomfort and restores balance.

Sleep is disrupted

Sleep deprivation is common for new mothers. However, caffeine from coffee or evening chai can further disrupt sleep and deplete vital minerals. Lovneet suggests replacing them with cardamom and nutmeg-infused turmeric milk, a calming traditional beverage that promotes overnight recovery, supports sleep and relaxes the nervous system.

Ultimately, eating the right foods is more important for postpartum recovery than simply eating enough. With nutrient-dense, warm and traditional foods, mothers can support breastfeeding, restore strength and balance hormones. By avoiding foods that impede healing and embracing those that nourish, recovery can be smoother and more effective.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.