PM Congratulates Trump On Gaza Peace Plan, Discusses India-US Trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated US President Donald Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan that the American leader had proposed in a major step to end a war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

In a post on X, PM Modi also announced he discussed India-US trade negotiations with Trump, and indicated more activity in the coming weeks.

"Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks." the prime minister said.

Earlier today Israel confirmed that all parties have signed the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal. The agreement in Egypt follows a 20-point peace plan for Gaza announced last month by Trump, after more than two years of war sparked by Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel.

Trump is likely to visit Jerusalem on Sunday. He has not ruled out going to Egypt and even Gaza.

"The final draft of phase one was signed this morning in Egypt by all parties to release all the hostages," Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian told reporters. "Now phase one stands very clear: all of our hostages, the living and the deceased, will be released 72 hours later, which will bring us to Monday," she said.

Under the deal, the Israeli military will withdraw from Gaza and release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages. The deal also envisions a surge of aid into Gaza, where the UN has declared famine.

The Israeli army said it was preparing to pull back troops in Gaza, in line with the agreement.

Trump's plan also calls for the disarmament of Hamas and for Gaza to be ruled by a transitional authority headed by the US president himself, though these points have yet to be addressed in discussions.