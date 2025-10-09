As Trump Guns For Peace Nobel, A Look At Other US Presidents Who Have Won It

The Nobel Peace Prize winner is set to be announced on Friday, and US President Donald Trump has made it clear that he believes the award should be his.

On Thursday, the White House shared an image of the Republican leader with the caption, "The Peace President." It was the latest addition to Trump's not-so-subtle campaign for the world's most prestigious peace honour.

The US president, who has repeatedly claimed credit for brokering seven peace deals, including one between India and Pakistan – a claim firmly denied by New Delhi – suggested that the Nobel Committee will "find a reason" to deny him the honour.

During his two terms in office, Trump has been nominated for the award multiple times. This year, he was nominated by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cambodia's Hun Manet, lawmakers from the US, and Pakistan's government.

Till now, only four US presidents and one US vice-president have received the most coveted peace honour.

Theodore Roosevelt (1906)

The first US president to receive the prize, Roosevelt was given the award for mediating the Russo-Japanese War through the Treaty of Portsmouth. His medal still hangs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House's West Wing.

Woodrow Wilson (1919)

Wilson, the 28th President of the US, was recognised for his role in ending World War I and creating the League of Nations, the world's first intergovernmental organisation aimed at preserving peace.

Jimmy Carter (2002)

Carter, the 39th President of the US, received the award 21 years after leaving office, recognised "for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."

Barack Obama (2009)

Less than a year into his presidency, the 44th US president, Obama, was honoured for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples," including his advocacy for nuclear disarmament and climate action.

Al Gore (2007)

Although not a president, former Vice President Al Gore shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) for "their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change."