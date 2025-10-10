Luxury Cars, Gold And Honey: Recovery From Retired Madhya Pradesh Engineer

Bhopal woke up to a real-life crime thriller on Thursday as the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokayukta raided the residence and properties of retired Public Works Department (PWD) Chief Engineer GP Mehra, uncovering an unbelievable mountain of wealth.

What started as a simple investigation into disproportionate assets exploded into one of Madhya Pradesh's most sensational corruption stories in recent years, one that's equal parts greed, opulence, and absurdity.

There was so much cash that money-counting machines had to be called in, gold worth over Rs 3 crore and silver by the kilos. But what took everyone by surprise was 17 tonnes of honey stacked neatly in his farmhouse.

The early morning swoop by four Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officers of the Lokayukta turned into a spectacle as raiding teams fanned out across four locations in Bhopal and Narmadapuram.

At Mehra's plush home in Manipuram Colony, officials found Rs 8.79 lakh in cash, jewellery worth nearly Rs 50 lakh, and fixed deposits worth Rs 56 lakh. But the real treasure lay at his second residence, a luxury apartment in Opal Regency near Dana Pani, where investigators struck gold, quite literally, Rs 26 lakh in cash, 2.6 kilograms of gold worth Rs 3.05 crore, and 5.5 kilograms of silver.

But if the city properties screamed extravagance, Mehra's farmhouse in village Saini, Tehsil Sohagpur (Narmadapuram), revealed an empire of opulence. Here, officers stumbled upon a surreal mix of assets - 17 tonnes of honey, six tractors, 32 cottages under construction, seven completed cottages, and even a private pond with fish farming facilities. Add to that a cowshed, a temple, and luxury cars, including a Ford Endeavour, Skoda Slavia, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Ciaz all registered in the Mehra family's name.

The operation extended to KT Industries in Govindpura Industrial Area, believed to be Mehra's business front. Here, officers found equipment, raw materials, Rs 1.25 lakh in cash, and documents showing that Mehra's relatives were partners in the firm.

By evening, the total haul read like the inventory of a king's treasury: Rs 36.04 lakh in cash, 2.649 kg of gold, 5.523 kg of silver, fixed deposits, insurance policies, share documents, multiple properties, and four luxury cars. The Lokayukta officials confirmed that the valuation of assets was still underway and expected to run into several crores. Meanwhile, forensic teams have been deployed to examine the seized documents, digital files, and banking records, while Mehra's financial trail is being traced for benami investments.