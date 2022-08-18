5 Houses, Home Theatre, Pool: Assets Of Madhya Pradesh Government Officer

The man, along with his wife, has assets 650 per cent higher compared to their income.

A swimming pool, jacuzzi and mini bar - this is not a description of a 5-star resort but are among the many luxurious features of the palatial house of a government officer in Madhya Pradesh.

The 10,000 square feet bungalow also features a home theatre and a separate office for the assistant Regional Transport Officer or RTO, Santosh Paul.

The visuals of the luxury amenities surfaced during an ongoing search at his house in Jabalpur in connection with a case related to disproportionate assets.

The raids, conducted by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), also led to the recoveries of Rs 15 lakh cash, expensive jewellery, luxury cars, four more houses and one farmhouse.

Mr Paul's wife Rekha is a clerk at his office.

As per initial probe, the couple had assets 650 per cent higher compared to their known sources of income.