Why Ex Constable-Turned-Real Estate Magnate Is Under Probe Agencies' Radar

A constable-turned-builder in Madhya Pradesh is being investigated by multiple central agencies in connection with an alleged corruption case. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Lokayukta with each agency focusing on different aspects of the case, which came to light earlier this week.

On December 19, assets worth Rs 7.98 crore, including Rs 2.87 crore in cash and 234 kilograms of silver were seized after searches at the properties of Saurabh Sharma - a former constable in the state transport department - in Bhopal by Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE).

The investigation gained momentum when 52 kg gold and Rs 11 crore cash were found in an abandoned SUV parked on the outskirts of Bhopal the same day. The car was found in the Mendori forest on the city's outskirts following inputs that gold was being transported via jungle route. Several witnesses reported seeing armed individuals abandoning the vehicle. Acting on a tip-off, IT officials seized the car under section 132 of the Income Tax Act, treating it as an independent operation.

The Innova car reportedly belongs to Chetan Gaur, an associate of Saurabh Sharma.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case against the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Mr Sharma and Mr Gaur. Mr Sharma is believed to have fled to Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is working to trace the origins of the unaccounted gold, adding another layer to the investigation.

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta's SPE has also intensified its probe and summons have been issued to Mr Sharma, his family members, and close associates, including Mr Gaur.

Mr Sharma's journey from a transport department constable to a real estate magnate is also under scrutiny.

His father RK Sharma was a government doctor and died in 2015. Afterwards, Saurabh Sharma was appointed as a constable in the state transport department on compassionate grounds in 2015 and took voluntary retirement in 2023.

After taking voluntary retirement in 2023, he entered the real estate sector, forming ties with prominent builders in Bhopal.

The former constable used money earned through corrupt means to amass huge assets, including setting up a school and hotel in the name of his mother, wife, sister-in-law and close associates Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal, a Lokayukta SPE official said.

As per sources, documents from several income tax raids unearthed Rs 100 crore in alleged transactions involving transport department officials across 52 districts, suggesting a sprawling network of corruption.

The probe also points to systemic corruption within the transport department, with allegations against senior officials.

The case has also sparked a political row. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh has called for a judicial probe under the supervision of the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Chief Justice. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Singh criticised the handling of the case and demanded that the ED and IT departments take exclusive control of the investigation.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, responding to the allegations, stated, "Our government has always fought a principled battle against corruption. We had even shut down check barriers. We are committed to combating corruption at every level."