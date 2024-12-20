52 kg Gold, Rs 10 Crore Cash Found In Abandoned Innova In Bhopal Jungle

Gold and cash worth crores have been seized in separate raids by the Income Tax department and the Lokayukta Police in Bhopal, bringing under the spotlight an alleged nexus involving politicians, government officers, and real estate entities.

The most dramatic discovery was that of 52 kg gold biscuits worth over Rs 40 crore and Rs 10 crore in cash from an abandoned Innova car. The car was spotted in the Mendori forest on the city's outskirts following inputs that gold was being transported via forest route. A team of 100 policemen and 30 police vehicles surrounded the car to not let it escape, but when searched, they found no one inside - except two bags stashed with the gold and bundles of cash.

Two bags were found stashed with the gold and bundles of cash.

The car reportedly belongs to Chetan Gaur, a resident of Gwalior and an associate of Saurabh Sharma, a former constable with the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Mr Sharma and several builders are already facing probes and it is suspected that the seized gold and cash could be linked. No claim, however, has been made for the seizure and investigations are underway to find the source of the assets.

Meanwhile, a Lokayukta team raided Mr Sharma's house on Thursday, in the posh Arera Colony in Bhopal. During the raid, the officials found over a crore in cash, half a kilogram of gold and diamonds, silver bars, and property documents.

The raids were part of marathon search operations in Bhopal over the past two days, during which prominent builders were targeted. Sources suggest that builders under investigation have ties with prominent politicians and bureaucrats.

Rajesh Sharma of Trishul Constructions, a key figure in the local construction business, is among those raided by the Income Tax department. He is reportedly close to a very senior former bureaucrat and influential people, who have helped him land contracts for significant projects.

Rs 3 crore in cash, gold jewellery worth lakhs, and documents related to land and property acquisitions were seized during the raids on the builders. Cops also found about 10 lockers belonging to Mr Sharma and documents detailing the purchase of 5 acres of land.