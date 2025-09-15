Nutritionist Reveals Essential Postpartum Recovery Foods For New Mothers

Pregnancy and breastfeeding are hailed as life-changing experiences for women. However, weakened bones are a silent health issue that often surfaces beneath the beauty of maternity. Following childbirth, many women experience joint pain, exhaustion, or even early osteoporosis symptoms.

Why Do Bones Weaken During Pregnancy And Breastfeeding?

Nearly 2 to 3 per cent of a pregnant woman's calcium stores are passed on to the growing foetus to support the development of teeth and bones, nutritionist Lovneet Batra explained in her recent Instagram post. Moreover, the body uses an average of 300-400 mg of calcium per day to produce breast milk once breastfeeding begins.

This makes bone resorption - the body's natural process of breaking down bone tissue to release minerals - more likely, especially when combined with reduced estrogen levels. According to studies, this may cause a brief decrease in bone density of up to 3 per cent. However, there is a bright side: mothers can naturally regain bone strength with the correct diet because the body is resilient.

"Low estrogen + high calcium demand = temporary dip in bone density," Lovneet mentions in the caption of the post.

What Can You Do To Protect Your Bones?

For calcium loss

Consume foods rich in calcium, like milk, yoghurt, sesame seeds, and ragi. These provide a steady supply of the mineral needed to rebuild bone stores.

For low oestrogen support

Protein-rich foods such as flaxseeds, soy, tofu, eggs, lentils, and others can help maintain bone health and balance hormone fluctuations.

For bone resorption

Include vitamin K-rich vegetables in your diet, such as moringa, kale, and spinach. Foods high in magnesium, such as almonds and pumpkin seeds, also aid in bone development.

For poor absorption

It's not enough to consume calcium alone. Vitamin D ensures that calcium is efficiently absorbed by your bones and can be found in fish, egg yolks, fortified milk, and-most importantly-sunlight.

Lovneet emphasises that taking calcium supplements is not the only way to maintain healthy bones after pregnancy. A balanced, nutrient-dense diet that considers all aspects of bone metabolism is the better approach.

"Take care of your bones, and they'll take care of you!" she concludes her post.

Earlier, nutritionist Lovneet Batra offered a fresh perspective for patients with osteoporosis, noting that calcium and vitamin D are the most common nutrients associated with preventing the condition. Besides these two, magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, phosphorus, vitamin K, zinc, and vitamin B12 also help improve bone density.

