Nutrients Beyond Calcium And Vitamin D That Can Help Boost Bone Health

Protein is essential for your bones

Osteoporosis is a condition in which bones lose density and mass or when the quality and structure of bones change. Health experts usually propose consuming foods rich in calcium and vitamin D to reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Presenting a fresh outlook, nutritionist Lovneet Batra, through her recent Instagram reel, introduces some lesser-known nutrients that can aid osteoporosis patients and enhance bone density. In the caption of her videos, she mentions, "Calcium and Vitamin D are the most common nutrients associated with preventing osteoporosis:, but there is a whole array of other nutrients that contribute to building and maintaining strong bones."

Add these nutrients to your diet for healthy bones

Here is a list of nutrients recommended by Lovneet Batra that can help improve bone density:

1. Magnesium: This mineral is incorporated into the bone matrix, contributing to the strength of bones.

2. Potassium: Potassium supports the retention of calcium in the kidneys, safeguarding against bone loss by upholding a balance in acid-base levels.

3. Vitamin C: This vitamin is found abundantly in fruits and vegetables, and acts as a potent antioxidant, potentially diminishing oxidative stress and obstructing the breakdown of bones.

4. Phosphorous: During growth phases, adequate phosphorus intake is vital for bone development. Insufficient serum phosphate levels curtail bone formation and mineralization. Lower serum phosphorus levels might indicate malnutrition, a risk linked to fractures and osteoporosis.

5. Vitamin K: Present in green leafy vegetables, this vitamin maintains bone health by playing a key role in activating vital bone proteins through carboxylation.

6. Zinc: Forms a crucial part of the structure of more than 200 enzymes and is indispensable for the usual synthesis of collagen and the mineralization of bones.

7. Vitamin B12: B12 is essential for DNA synthesis, potentially stimulating bone-building osteoblast activity. Connected with vitamin B12 in metabolic pathways are other B vitamins such as folate and vitamin B6.

8. Protein: Intake of protein has a positive impact on bone well-being by aiding in calcium absorption and enhancing the secretion of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), as well as promoting lean body mass.

Take a look at Lovneet Batra's reel below:

So include all these nutrients into your diet and increase your bone strength.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.