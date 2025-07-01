Cardio Is Essential But Can Lifting Weights Do Wonders For Your Bone Health?

Cardio exercises like walking, jogging, or dancing can support bone health by applying mild stress on bones, which helps maintain bone density. However, lifting weights also known as resistance training, goes a step further. It exerts greater force on bones and muscles, stimulating the production of bone-forming cells and enhancing bone strength. While cardio is beneficial for heart and overall health, weight training is particularly effective for building and preserving bone mass, especially as you age. Read on as we discuss how lifting weights can boost your bone health.

10 Ways lifting weights can do wonders for your bone health

1. Stimulates bone formation

Weightlifting creates resistance that forces your bones to adapt by becoming denser and stronger. This stress signals bone-forming cells called osteoblasts to increase bone mass, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

2. Improves bone mineral density (BMD)

Resistance training has been shown to significantly increase bone mineral density in key areas like the hips, spine, and wrists, which are common fracture sites in older adults.

3. Enhances muscle strength to support bones

Strong muscles reduce the load on your bones during movement and provide better joint support. This lowers the risk of falls and injuries, especially in ageing populations.

4. Targets weight-bearing areas effectively

Lifting weights engages the spine, hips, and legs, which are areas most prone to bone loss with age. Exercises like squats, lunges, and deadlifts are particularly helpful for stimulating bone growth in these regions.

5. Reduces risk of fractures

By strengthening both bones and the muscles that support them, weightlifting enhances balance and coordination, which lowers the likelihood of falls and bone fractures.

6. Balances bone remodelling process

As you age, bone resorption (breakdown) outpaces formation. Weight training helps tilt this balance back by stimulating bone growth and slowing bone loss.

7. Boosts hormonal responses favouring bone health

Weightlifting increases the production of bone-friendly hormones like testosterone, growth hormone, and IGF-1 (Insulin-like Growth Factor), which play a role in promoting bone strength.

8. Improves posture and spinal alignment

Strengthening back and core muscles through resistance training can improve posture, reduce spinal compression, and prevent the stooping seen in conditions like kyphosis.

9. Encourages better nutrition and lifestyle habits

People who lift weights often adopt healthier diets rich in calcium and vitamin D, which further supports bone health. The discipline also reduces harmful habits like smoking or inactivity.

10. Slows down age-related bone loss

After the age of 30, bone mass naturally starts to decline. Regular resistance training can help preserve and even build bone mass, delaying the effects of age-related degeneration.

While cardio supports general wellness and helps maintain basic bone health, lifting weights provides a powerful and targeted way to build stronger bones. It's an essential practice especially for women and older adults to prevent bone loss, reduce fracture risk, and maintain long-term mobility and strength.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.