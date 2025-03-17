Corbett, Uttarakhand Gears Up For Astro-Tourism And Dark Sky Event, All You Need To Know

The summer season is knocking at our doors. Midway into March, and we can all feel the temperatures soaring. Now is the time to embark on a pleasant hillside vacation. If you are a travel enthusiast, and planning to take a trip to the mountains, then Uttarakhand must be on your bucket list this year. Reason? The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) is ready to host the Astro Tourism and Dark Sky Conclave. The tourism venture, in collaboration with Starscapes, is scheduled to take place at Corbett, Ramnagar, from March 21 to 23.

The three-day celestial event, which is a part of the Nakshatra Sabha astro-tourism campaign, will witness the arrival of prominent astronomers, industry professionals, astrophotographers and researchers. Travellers with a special fondness for stargazing are also welcome to join the celebration, promoting sustainable astro-tourism and dark sky conservation.

The astro-tourism conclave would comprise in-depth and expert discussions, including interactive workshops and technical training sessions. Attendees will gain valuable insights into night sky conservation, astrophotography and the mechanics of telescope usage. They will also gather knowledge and strategies to give a boost to astro-tourism as a sustainable industry.

Astro-tourism is perfect for adventurous travellers.

The future of astro-tourism in India will be a focal point of discussion. The conclave's primary goal is to train the visitors participating in the venture, helping them become Dark Sky Conservation Ambassadors. These individuals might have played pivotal roles in the preservation of the night sky. They can promote sustainable and eco-friendly tourism, benefiting local communities and the environment as well.

Ramashish Ray, the founder of Starscapes Observatories, said that the astro-tourism initiative aims to revolutionise “India's journey towards dark sky conservation.” He said, “Through this conclave, we aim to educate, engage, and empower individuals and businesses to protect our night skies while promoting astrotourism as a sustainable industry. This initiative is expected to drive policy changes and raise awareness about the need to reduce light pollution.”

So what are you waiting for? Experience the surreal magic of the night sky by booking your slot at this intergalactic conclave.