Planning A Trip To Sikkim? Here Are The Details About New Tourist Entry Fee

Is Sikkim on your bucket list before 2025 ends? If so, make sure to factor in a newly levied tourist entry fee in your budget. Starting March 14, the Sikkim government has begun charging an entry fee of Rs.50 per tourist, PTI reported. Officials informed the news agency on Friday that the fee was introduced under the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Rules, 2025. The collected funds will be used to enhance tourism infrastructure and services across the state, including road connectivity, cleanliness and overall visitor experience.

The tourist entry fee will be collected at hotels during check-in and deposited into the Tourism Sustainability Development (TSD) Fund. According to officials, all tourists – except children under the age of five – are required to pay this fee for a stay of up to 30 days. If a tourist returns to Sikkim after a month, the fee will be charged again.

Planning a trip to Sikkim? Here are a few essential tips to keep in mind:

1. Pack smart:

To ensure a smooth trip, plan your itinerary based on the weather conditions. The upper regions of Sikkim remain cold almost year-round, so pack warm clothing, including jackets, sweaters, thermals and scarves – even during the summer months.

2. Travel essentials:

Wear comfortable footwear for walking and trekking. Carry sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat to protect yourself from direct UV rays. If you are prone to altitude or motion sickness, do not forget to bring the necessary medications.

3. Transportation and budget:

Roads in Sikkim are often winding and narrow, so allow extra travel time and budget accordingly. You can take the Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) buses from Siliguri to Gangtok or hire a private vehicle for a more comfortable journey.

4. Carry essential documents:

Some regions, especially those near international borders and hilly areas, require special permits. Make sure to carry essential documents such as a driver's license, voter ID, or Aadhaar card for verification at checkpoints. Check the latest updates on the Sikkim tourism website or brochure before your trip.

5. Avoid plastic water bottles:

Sikkim has banned plastic bottles, so carry a reusable metal bottle instead. Stay hydrated to combat altitude sickness, especially in dry weather.