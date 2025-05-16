10 Best Tiger Reserves In India For A Safari And Luxury Resorts To Stay At In Each

India is home to 57 designated tiger reserves, and each one of them is known for its majestic beauty and exotic animals. If you're interested in seeing the magnificent tigers in one of the reserves, here are the 10 best tiger reserves you can visit.

1. Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan

Where: Rajasthan

Tucked between the Aravalli and Vindhya ranges, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is one of the biggest and most renowned tiger reserves in India. One of the most famous national parks, this reserve is known for its Bengal tigers and the scenic Ranthambore Fort. The best time to see a tiger in Ranthambore is May to June in summer, and between October and February in winter. (Tip: The chances of spotting a tiger in Ranthambore is very high.)

Where to stay: Aman-i-Khas

If you want to witness the wildlife sightings from your hotel room as well, you must visit Aman-i-Khas. It is a luxurious tented camp on the edge of the park that offers a regal, immersive experience with safari adventures and serene natural surroundings. And of course, Aman's signature quiet luxury is evident everywhere at the resort.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 1,99,734

2. Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Where: Madhya Pradesh

Nested in the Maikal range of the Satpuras, this tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh is believed to be the inspiration behind Rudyard Kipling's seminal work, The Jungle Book. The reserve is known for its lush green forests, meadows, and a thriving population of tigers and leopards. The best time for a jungle safari and spotting tigers is between March and May.

Where to stay: Kanha Earth Lodge

Kanha Earth Lodge is a luxury resort in the eponymous tiger reserve. Photo: Kanha Earth Lodge

Kanha Earth Lodge is a luxury resort that is spread across 16 acres and gives easy access to the place. With a focus on sustainability, the eco-conscious resort comprises 12 luxury bungalows. From a spacious lounge and bar to a library for bookworms, to a well-equipped room to host wildlife documentaries, this place has a rustic charm accompanied by comfort and responsible tourism.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 23,803

3. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Where: Uttarakhand

Did you know that Jim Corbett National Park is Asia's first national park? Established in 1936, this reserve is famous for its tiger population, rich birdlife, and dramatic landscape of hills, riverine belts, and grasslands. If you want rare sightings of tigers around you, visit during the winter and experience the thrill of tracking this exotic animal in an open-top jeep.

Where to stay: Infinity Resorts Corbett

A luxurious nature resort, Infinity Resorts Corbett is spread across 22 acres and features cosy rooms and cottages. Nestled among the foothills of the Himalayas, this resort offers a serene stay with panoramic views and easy access to safaris and birdwatching trails.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 7,500

4. Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

Where: West Bengal

The world's largest mangrove forest, the Sundarbans, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and home to the elusive Royal Bengal tiger. A haven for nature lovers, the best time to visit the national park is between the months of September and May. Visiting it in the winter months may help you sight some Royal Bengal Tigers.

Where to stay: Hotel Sonar Bangla

Hotel Sonar Bangla is spread across 9 acres, and comes with well-appointed rooms and cottages that give you access to opulent interiors and exquisite exteriors. Plus, they offer boat safari services, local cuisine, and cultural programs, making it a comfortable base for exploring the mangrove forests.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 8,398

5. Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Where: Madhya Pradesh

Popular for having one of the highest densities of tigers in India, Bandhavgarh boasts a rich history and has ancient caves and a majestic fort. While the place is open to visitors from October 15 to June 30, you should visit the place between April and June to see tigers.

Where to stay: The Oberoi Vindhyavilas

The Oberoi Vindhyavilas is a newly launched ultra-luxury resort offering lavish villas with private pools, elegant interiors, and personalized service. Surrounded by wilderness, it offers guided safaris, fine dining, and spa treatments in an exquisite natural setting.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 45,288

6. Pench Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh

Where: Madhya Pradesh

Home to tigers, leopards, and wild dogs, Pench is spread across the Satpura hills and is known for its teeming wildlife, teak forests, and picturesque landscape. Part of Rudyard Kipling's Jungle Book setting, it is home to 87 Bengal tigers, offering you a higher chance of spotting one.

Also, Pench is India's first dark sky park; so, come twilight, look up to catch the best of the night sky.

Where to stay: Baghvan, A Taj Safari

Baghvan is a charming jungle lodge managed by Taj Safaris. It features 12 luxurious colonial bungalows with rooftop mansardes and vintage ambiance. The lodge offers curated wildlife safaris, nature walks, and locally inspired cuisine in a forest-fringed setting. A close encounter with wildlife won't come as a surprise if you stay here for your trip to Pench Tiger Reserve.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 28,320

7. Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Where: Madhya Pradesh

Satpura National Park is named after the rugged mountain range that surrounds it. A lesser-explored gem, Satpura is home to some of the most elusive tigers. Since it's a park less visited, it will give you a more private experience when you see one. It also offers a mix of jeep, canoe, and walking safaris, making it a unique wilderness experience.

Where to stay: Reni Pani Jungle Lodge

Reni Pani Jungle Lodge. Photo: tripadvisor.in

Reni Pani Jungle Lodge stands out with its eco-sensitive design and intimate forest setting. It is the ultimate spot for you if you love the canvas of green and blue around you. Located within a stone's throw from Satpura Tiger Reserve, this place offers luxury cottages and treehouses with natural aesthetics. Jeep safaris, canoeing, and walking safaris led by experts come in handy.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 45,000

8. Tadoba Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra

Where: Maharashtra

Often referred to as the ‘Jewel of Vidarbha', Tadoba is one of the oldest and largest national parks in India, located in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. The biodiversity of the park includes tigers, leopards, bears, and crocodiles. Spread across 1,727 sq km, it is open to visitors from October 15 to June 30 every season, and remains closed on every Tuesday. The best time to spot tigers is during the dry summer months of March to May.

Where to stay: Waghoba Eco Lodge

Waghoba Eco Lodge. Photo: Tripadvisor.in

Waghoba Eco Lodge is a sustainable luxury resort built with local materials and a low-impact design. It has 14 spacious cottages that feature minimalist, earthy décor and majestic views. The lodge offers expertly guided safaris into Tadoba's core zones. It also has a swimming pool, a nature library, a lounge, and a wildlife hide for photography.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 22,420

9. Rajiv Gandhi National Park, Nagarhole

Where: Karnataka

Part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, Nagarhole is a lush park that occupies an area of 644 sq km. Set in the Western Ghats, it is not just home to tigers but also elephants and over 250 bird species. Combining world-class hospitality with rustic luxury, this place offers wildlife experiences immersed in tranquil views.

Where to stay: Evolve Back, Kabini

A premium resort inspired by tribal architecture, Evolve Back Kabini is located between Nagarhole National Park and the Kabini River. It offers luxurious villas with private pools or jacuzzis, gourmet dining, and well-curated wildlife experiences, including boat and jeep safaris.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 43,000

10. Periyar National Park, Kerala

Where: Kerala

Perched around the magnificent Periyar Lake in the Western Ghats, this sanctuary is known for its elephants, rich flora, and boat safaris. The cool and misty climate adds to allure of this place. The best time to visit the place is considered September to June.

Where to stay: Hills & Hues

A boutique luxury hotel, Hills & Hues is perched on a cliff that offers panoramic views of the misty Western Ghats. Beautifully designed rooms with elegant interiors add charm to the place and make the visitor's experience even better. The tranquil ambience offers a serene retreat and gives you access to Periyar wildlife sanctuary and spice plantations.

Tariff: Doubles from* 12,298

(*Prices are subject to change.)

