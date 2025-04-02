10 Best Wildlife Resorts In India, From Infinity Resorts Jim Corbett To Aman-i-Khas Ranthambore

India is known for its stunning wildlife views, with many places offering some of the best safari experiences. From Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand to Ranthambore in Rajasthan, India boasts some of the top jungle safaris that are worth a try.

If you're planning on going on a wildlife safari, where to stay? Here's our list of top 10 luxury resorts in India where you can stay for some stunning wildlife sightings.

1. Infinity Resorts, Jim Corbett

Infinity Resorts. Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Infinity Resorts in Jim Corbett National Park offers luxurious cottage-like accommodations. One can experience rich wildlife with views of leopards, elephants and birds. The resort is located near Jim Corbett National Park, and guests can tour it with private safaris, experiencing stunning wildlife sightings. It also has incredible views of the Kosi river, where, if you're lucky, you can spot elephant herds.

2. Aman-i-Khas, Ranthambore