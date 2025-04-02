10 Best Wildlife Resorts In India, From Infinity Resorts Jim Corbett To Aman-i-Khas Ranthambore

India is known for its stunning wildlife views, with many places offering some of the best safari experiences. From Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand to Ranthambore in Rajasthan, India boasts some of the top jungle safaris that are worth a try.
If you're planning on going on a wildlife safari, where to stay? Here's our list of top 10 luxury resorts in India where you can stay for some stunning wildlife sightings.
1. Infinity Resorts, Jim Corbett
Where: Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand
Infinity Resorts in Jim Corbett National Park offers luxurious cottage-like accommodations. One can experience rich wildlife with views of leopards, elephants and birds. The resort is located near Jim Corbett National Park, and guests can tour it with private safaris, experiencing stunning wildlife sightings. It also has incredible views of the Kosi river, where, if you're lucky, you can spot elephant herds.
2. Aman-i-Khas, Ranthambore
Where: Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan
Aman-i-Khas is a luxurious escape in Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan, that provides the best safari experience. The resort offers premium dining and spacious rooms, along with safaris that give views of wild boars, tigers, and a rich birdlife.
3. Oberoi Vanyavilas, Ranthambore
Where: Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan
Oberoi Vanyavilas is a wildlife resort in Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan, that features luxurious accommodations, fine dining, and unparalleled services. The resort is also known for its safaris in Ranthambore, a national park that is famous for its tigers.
4. Mahua Kothi, Bandhavgarh
Where: Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh
Mahua Kothi is a tribute to tribal culture and is the perfect spot to experience rich local traditions. The most unique feature of this resort is its premium fire-lit dining facility under the night sky, surrounded by the natural habitat. The resort also provides safaris that offer insights into the wildlife and rural life around it.
5. SUJAN Sher Bagh, Ranthambore
Where: Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan
This luxury resort in Ranthambore is not only famous for its private safari experiences, catered by expert local trackers, but also for its informative sessions about tiger conservation with conservationists. The resort is a mix of luxury and meaningful experiences that are both fun and enriching.
6. Evolve Back Kabini, Nagarhole
Where: Nagarhole National Park, Karnataka
This lavish resort, situated on the cusp of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Nagarhole National Park, provides a water-based safari, offering experiences to watch crocodiles and rare water birds. It is surrounded by stunning natural landscapes and also provides wildlife photography sessions with some of the most famous photographers.
7. Banjaar Tola - A Taj Safari, Kanha
Where: Kanha, Madhya Pradesh
Another wildlife resort in Madhya Pradesh, Banjaar Tola - A Taj Safari, offers private tours to view local forest restoration programmes and the natural habitat. The property also features luxurious gourmet experiences surrounded by lush jungles, making for the perfect holiday in the wilderness.
8. Jamtara Wilderness Camp, Pench
Where: Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh
Away from the chaos, Jamtara Wilderness Camp is yet another premium wildlife retreat that features specially designed personalised accommodation facilities along with jungle safaris. The sunset safaris are the most famous at this resort, providing picturesque views and rich wildlife sightings.
10. SUJAN Jawai Camp, Jawai
Where: Jawai, Rajasthan
This camp is especially known for leopard sightings and is one of the most famous resorts for experiencing rare wildlife. The Jawai Jeep Safari offers a fun experience through the natural environment, where one can spot leopards along with private guides.
(Written by Shree Dawar)
Also Read: 10 Luxury Hotels In Japan To Pick From This Cherry Blossom Season
Also Read: Where To Stay In Sri Lanka On An April Long Weekend Trip: Wild Coast Tented Lodge To Ceylon Tea Trails, 11 Luxury Resorts
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world