5 Luxury Restaurants In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Perfect For A Monsoon Date

Nothing beats a date in the rain.

The rain is pouring in, the mood is set, and the vibes are immaculate. If that's your mood, and if you're dreaming of that perfect monsoon date, but cannot find a perfect spot, don't worry we got you.

Here's a list of five fancy restaurants that you can take your date to:

Mi Piaci, Ambawatta One, Delhi

Delhi's newest Italian address is where you go to fine-dine, but without any of the trappings that come with fine-dining. Mi Piaci, after its much-loved Gurugram run, has now arrived in Delhi. What's more: you get to drool over views of the Qutub Minar while wiping all that truffle-pizza drool off.

Mi Piaci's Delhi address is the premium, cosy Ambawatta One Complex in Mehrauli, the backyard of Delhi's rich and famous. A lunch outing on a weekend will bring you back to Mi Piaci for their heavenly woodfired pizza. This might come as a bit of a blasphemy, but the pizza here might actually taste better than the ones in Naples! Trust founder Lorenzo Lanzoni to get the Indian palate right.

What to absolutely try: Try the Roma 75, a limoncello cocktail that you will order seconds of. The Pizza Tartufo, with mozzarella fior di latte, truffle cream, fresh mushrooms and truffle is an absolute banger.

The Ravioli Fritti. Photo: Ananya Bhattacharya

Round it all off with the house tiramisu - Tiramisu Mi Piaci - that the chef ruffles up at your table: show and substance, both checked.

Matram, Dwarka, Delhi

Tucked away in Dwarka, Matram is a tribute to Indian flavours wrapped in a modern avatar. It isn't your traditional fine-dining venue, but it makes up for that with charm, creativity and warmth. The interiors are sleek and calming, the menu nostalgic yet elevated, and the vibe absolutely spot on for an intimate rainy-day date. It also promotes itself as 'first chef-driven fine dining restaurant in Dwarka.

At Matram, the culinary vision centers on reviving lost recipes and showcasing native Indian flavors through a modern lens. Dishes draw inspiration from culinary traditions across the country, spanning Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Assam, and beyond-each plated with attention to both narrative and artistry.

What to order:

Their regional Indian dishes, especially slow cooked curries and elevated chaats, consistently win praise.

The gulab jamun cheesecake is to droll over.

Boya At Malcha, Delhi

Boya, at the stylish Malcha Marg in Chanakyapuri, envelops you in cozy-luxe vibes, think plush, modern décor and a creative cocktail program. With a focus on small plates and desserts, it's perfect for sharing and conversation, and the trendy-yet-intimate ambiance is made for rainy-day lingering.

Their dessert selection stands out, and the well-curated wine list elevates your date night, especially if you're both looking to discover new flavors together.

The dessert selection stands out at Boya. Photo: Ananya Bhattacharya

The cocktail programme here is also impressive, the wine list well-curated, and the ambience perfect for getting close while the world outside gets soaked.

Banng, Gurugram

Banng is where you take your date for a swanky experience with a touch of playfulness. The restaurant's chic interiors pair beautifully with vibrant drinks, standout Asian-inspired plates, and regular live music.

Banng is where colourful interiors meet Asian‑inspired cuisine and live music. Photo: Ananya Bhattacharya

Its lively yet cozy setting makes it perfect for dates who love food adventures and music in equal measure-especially appealing when the rain adds a soundtrack of its own to your evening.

One8 Commune, Noida

Virat Kohli's One8 Commune has made quite the splash in Noida, and for good reason. It combines global comfort food, a buzzing atmosphere and a sleek, modern design that's ideal for long, unhurried dates.

Virat Kohli's cosmopolitan concept bridngs global comfort food with a stylish yet playful twist. Photo: Zomato

This place buzzes with an easy-going charm that's both luxe and laid-back. Whether you're sharing a wood-fired pizza, sipping on artisanal cocktails or just soaking in the views from their panoramic seating, One8 Commune brings a dash of cosmopolitan flair to your date night.

So the next time the skies open up and you feel a romantic rain-date coming on, you know exactly where to head.