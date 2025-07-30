Can Freezing Bread Make It Healthier For Your Gut? Viral Reels Say Yes, Does Science Agree?

Social media nowadays claims to have the answer for all our problems. From cleaning hacks to life-changing food tips, it is filled with a plethora of tricks that claim to make our lives easier.

One such trend that's currently gaining traction online is about improving the health quotient of an everyday food item: bread. The claim? That you can make bread healthier with just one step: freezing it.

The Viral Social Media Post

According to a now-viral post on Instagram, freezing your bread and eating it later is apparently the best way to consume it.

"It doesn't ruin the taste. It upgrades," according to the video.

The video also claims that freezing your bread, and then toasting or reheating it, leads to the formation of resistant starch, which offers a host of health benefits.

Here's how the Reel breaks it down:

Freezing + toasting turns some starch into resistant starch

Resistant starch feeds your good gut bacteria

Less glucose spike = less inflammation = happier gut

Supports digestion and improves insulin sensitivity

Various similar Reels that claim to make bread healthy are making rounds on social media.

This post also sparked mixed reactions. While some users were thrilled by this simple hack, others were sceptical about whether simply freezing bread could actually make such a noticeable difference.

What The Expert Says

Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, Dietitian And Weight Management Expert, confirms that there is some truth to the claim, though with important caveats.

"Freezing bread can keep it on the healthier side of the food scale, especially from a blood sugar management standpoint," says Dr Bhardwaj.

He further adds that freezing and then toasting or reheating bread alters its starch structure and turns part of it into resistant starch.

He adds that resistant starch acts in the body much like fibre, it escapes digestion in the small intestine and ferments in the large intestine, feeding beneficial gut bacteria. This not only supports gut health but also helps reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes, which is especially useful for those managing diabetes or insulin resistance.

Freezing and toasting bread can help improve how your body handles it. Photo: Unsplash

"Still, sticking bread in the freezer doesn't magically turn it into a healthy food. Freezing does help reduce the glycaemic impact to some extent, and this small change can be meaningful when combined with other smart dietary habits," he adds.

Dr Bhardwaj also recommends freezing slices of wholegrain or multigrain bread, especially if you're trying to control portions or don't consume bread frequently.

Can Help Losing Weight

Studies also back this up. Well, at least partially.

A 2008 study published in The European Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that freezing white bread and then toasting it significantly reduced the glycaemic index (GI) compared to freshly baked bread. Toasted frozen bread had nearly 40% lower GI than its fresh counterpart, meaning it caused a slower, more stable rise in blood sugar levels.

While the calorie count of the bread doesn't change drastically (as mentioned in the viral video), the change in starch structure affects how your body processes the carbs.

Resistant starch passes through the digestive system more slowly and helps you feel fuller longer, something that can aid those trying to lose weight or manage appetite. However, experts suggest that more studies are needed to prove the credibility of this claim.

Final Slice

So, is frozen bread your new health hack? Well, it's not a miracle, but it can be a useful hack. Freezing and toasting bread can help improve how your body handles it, especially if you're watching your blood sugar or trying to optimise your digestion.