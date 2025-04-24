A Jungle Resort In Madhya Pradesh To Atacama Desert In Chile, The World's Best Hotels For Stargazing

Astrotourism has become one of the most sought-after travel trends these days. This unique experience offers tourists the opportunity to observe starry skies and celestial events like auroras, meteor showers and eclipses.

A destination with minimal light pollution is necessary for seeing these stunning celestial phenomena.

From the secluded landscapes of Utah in the US, to the arid expanses of the Atacama desert in Chile, there are plenty of sites to enjoy astrotourism. In fact, several luxurious hotels and resorts have embraced this trend, offering their guests an unparalleled stargazing experience.

If you are also willing to soak in the beauty of the cosmos without compromising on comfort, check out these top 10 upscale accommodations that will fit your requirements perfectly.

1. The Oberoi Beach Resort Mauritius

Where: Turtle Bay, Pointe aux Piments, Mauritius

Located off the coast of Madagascar, Mauritius is the prime spot for unobstructed stargazing. During the off-season (May and October), the island's cooler temperatures reduce humidity, paving the way for crystal-clear night skies.

Visitors can enroll in the resort's Touching Senses programme to witness the superb display of constellations. The sessions are scheduled weekly.

2. Banyan Tree AlUla, Saudi Arabia

Where: AlUla, Saudi Arabia

The Ashar Valley in Saudi Arabia is a picturesque destination, pulling globetrotters in in large numbers. Banyan Tree AlUla is located far from the city lights in a vast desert, presenting tourists with the world's most enviable clear skies. At Banyan Tree AlUla, an expert astronomer guides tourists through the constellations with state-of-the-art telescopes.

3. Como Cocoa Island, Maldives

Where: Makunufushi South Malé Atoll, Maldives

An idyllic retreat, the Como Cocoa Island provides unspoiled views of the night sky, and is perfect for stargazing enthusiasts. Situated far from urban light pollution, the resort provides clear, unspoiled views of the night sky, allowing guests to witness constellations from both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

The resort's overwater villas and beachfront areas serve as vantage points for observing celestial events, making it a serene haven for those seeking a cosmic connection.​

4. The Kumaon, Uttarakhand, India

Where: Gadholi, Uttarakhand

Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, The Kumaon offers a celestial escape for stargazers. The resort's high-altitude terrain and low light pollution make it a stunning stargazing location. On cloudless nights, the Milky Way stretches vividly overhead, and constellations seem close enough to touch. The air is crisp, the surroundings serene, and the cosmic display uninterrupted - making The Kumaon a dream destination for astrophotographers and night sky enthusiasts alike.

5. Sao Lourenço do Barrocal, Portugal

Where: Sao Lourenço do Barrocal, Portugal

This Portuguese estate is tucked within meadows, vineyards and olive groves, emanating an old-world charm. The hotel is situated within Portugal's 3,000-square-kilometre Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve. Visitors can step inside their official observatory to explore the galaxies. The hotel allows guests to take a private astronomy lesson as well.

6. Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection, USA

Where: Meadows of Dan, Virginia

Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains will bring you closer to nature than ever before. Nestled on a private 12,000-acre mountain estate, the lodge houses a special observatory where guests can marvel at planets, stars and nebulae in the clear skies.

7. Our Habitas Atacama, Chile

Where: Antofagasta, Chile

Bestowed with the advantages of low population, high altitude, stable air and a dry climate, Chile's Atacama Desert makes up for clear skies almost all year-round. This hotel recently launched its five-night stargazing package, Explorer's Delight. The programme is designed to coincide with 2025's celestial occurrences.

8. &Beyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge, Namibia

Where: Namib-Naukluft Park, Namibia

This lavish Namibian lodge has earned a gold-tier status, indicating that it is one of the darkest places in the world. Every evening, resident astronomers invite tourists to visit their observatory and use the Celestron telescope to satiate their quest for stargazing.

9. Longitude 131, Australia

Where: Yulara, Australia

This wilderness camp in Australia's Red Centre provides unobstructed views of the southern night sky. Guests can relish scrumptious meals under the stars at Table 131. Guides will accompany them, offering valuable insights on the constellations and the Milky Way and Southern Cross.

10. Park Hotel Kenmare, Kerry Dark Sky Reserve, Ireland

Where: Kenmare, Ireland

Tucked away in Ireland's mystical southwest, the Park Hotel Kenmare sits on the edge of the Kerry International Dark Sky Reserve, which is one of the few gold-tier reserves in the world. This luxurious retreat blends old-world charm with celestial wonder, offering guests a unique astrotourism experience.

On clear nights, the sky above Kenmare transforms into a breathtaking dome of stars, planets, and the Milky Way, all visible without the aid of telescopes. The hotel even curates stargazing experiences, inviting guests to explore the cosmos in one of Europe's most pristine nightscapes, all while wrapped in the comforts of five-star hospitality.

11. Baghvan, A Taj Safari Lodge

Where: Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh

The Pench Tiger Reserve was named India's first Dark Sky Reserve in January 2024, and since then, astrotourism has seen an uptick in the area. Baghvan, A Taj Safari Lodge, is a collection of 12 colonial bungalows near a riverbed. The resort is a stone's throw from the Pench National Park. Baghvan has in-house naturalists who sit with you to tell you stories over a stargazing session.

Also Read: Why Sri Lanka Has Invested A Billion Dollars And Dreams In A Colombo Resort